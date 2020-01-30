After a breakup, one big question that commonly plagues the newly single is this: What did I do wrong?

The end of a relationship is a period rife with self-doubt and self-loathing as we try to identify our own culpability, says Jesse Kahn, LCSW, CST, director and sex therapist at The Gender & Sexuality Therapy Center in NYC. "Often, people use breakups as evidence that they are unloveable." This is of course not true—breakups are a normal part of life—but in the midst of grief, many people tend to take the loss personally. That's why, according to Kahn, learning to love yourself again is an essential step in the healing process. To help you along the way, we reached out to mental health and relationship experts to share the self-care practices they recommend to anyone going through a breakup to help show themselves a little love: