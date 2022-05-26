4 Tips For Finding A Therapist You Really, Truly Connect With

There can also be more serious reasons to look into therapy: Some people’s mental health problems are severe, says Meghan Marcum, Psy.D., chief psychologist at AMFM Healthcare, and they may be struggling with suicidal thoughts or obsessive-compulsive behaviors that are getting in the way of their ability to function.

“Traumatic experiences from the past can also be a reason for seeking treatment, and we often see traumatic symptoms in veterans, first responders, and individuals who have been victims of abuse,” Marcum tells mbg. “Sometimes the referrals come from a physician or the courts to help people address addiction or eating disorders.”

No matter your reason for choosing to begin therapy, it is valid. This is a highly personal journey; remember to applaud yourself for taking this step forward to care for your mental health.