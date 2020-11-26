First of all, it’s important to note that a healthy level of anxiety is normal. Different circumstances (say a job interview, a first date, or your wedding day), can stir up feelings of doubt, anticipation, or nervousness.

However, if those anxious thoughts begin to interfere with your ability to sleep, focus, or perform daily tasks, it may be time to seek professional help. Additionally, if you're experiencing panic attacks, lost a loved one, lost financial security, or have recently undergone a major life transition, therapy can be helpful.

In general, if your anxiety arises before or after a stressful event, dissipates relatively quickly, and feels minor and manageable, then it can most likely be managed on your own with the proper tools.