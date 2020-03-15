During winter, thoughts of getting cozy on the couch, eating grounding foods, and drinking full-bodied red wines are all too common. Hunkering down is the human version of hibernation. But as we approach spring, our attitudes begin to shift and all the comforting foods naturally begin to lighten up as cravings and nutrition goals change.

To help out during the transitioning seasons, I've created healthier versions of some classic comfort foods. Indulge on the lighter side and wake your body up, from the inside out, with these five recipes.