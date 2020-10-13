How Turning My Morning Stroll Into A Meditation Reminded Me Of My Worth & Power

One recent spring morning, I ventured out for a rare walk alone to enjoy the emerging changes in nature. It had been raining for what seemed like months, and I needed to get out of the house. It was just after 7 a.m. on a Sunday and everyone was still sleeping.

I filled my travel mug with coffee, slipped on some clothes, and descended the steps from our apartment. The whole building was hushed. Outside, the air was crisp. Light from the hiding sun played peekaboo, causing a chill that kissed my bare arms. I should’ve worn a sweater, I thought.

The earth smelled of petrichor and sweetgrass, and it was a good morning to get up and move my body. Our neighborhood was quiet, almost eerily so. I almost felt like my slurps of coffee were going to wake the world up from its slumber.

I inhaled deeply for what felt like the first time in months, and was immediately struck by the fact that I was alive. Being intentional about my breath and staying present isn’t something I am good at. I often forget to stop and be in the moment.

There have been instances since being a mother of more than one child that I’ve longed to feel at home in my skin without grappling for tangible moments to cling to and remember. This particular walk reminded me of life’s ease and small mercies.

I was in tune and aligned. The silence was so amplified that noises around me sounded like they were in high definition. Grasshoppers, birds, rustling leaves, the swinging wooden fence of the flower garden nearby—everything had its own music.