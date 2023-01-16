You may or may not have noticed on social media, but cozy gaming is all the rage right now. Even if you don't think of yourself as a gamer, these days there are so many cute, cozy, and (dare I say) ~aesthetic~ video games out there designed to be low-key, calming, and delightful. No clue where to start? Look into games like Animal Crossing, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Cozy Grove, or A Little to the Left. You can also look into genres like puzzle games, cooking games, or farming games, many of which are free or low-cost in the Apple App Store. These games help you to drop into a state of mindful focus, helping you relax while also engaging the mind.