Cheers to the introverts who love their solitude, but if you’re someone who actually really likes being social, you might struggle knowing what to do with your alone time.

“We are social beings, and we are meant to connect with each other both physically and emotionally, so of course it's very challenging for many, especially extroverts, to be alone,” psychologist Margaret Paul, Ph.D., previously told mbg. “Yet it's vitally important for all of us to be able to be alone with ourselves and still feel peaceful and full within.”