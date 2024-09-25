If keeping your body limber is integral to feeling your best throughout life. Stretching daily helps increase flexibility (the muscle's ability to lengthen passively) and mobility (the joint's ability to lengthen actively) reduce the risk of injury, and generally keep you feeling great before, during, and after your workouts. It doesn't have to take a significant amount of extra time or effort, but putting aside a mere 5 to 10 minutes each day can make all the difference in how your body feels. Besides, who doesn't want to be able to touch their toes?