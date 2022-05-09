10 Juicy Stretches To Try For A Limber Body, From Personal Trainers

 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Routines
10 Transformative Stretches To Try For Increased Flexibility, From Trainers

10 Transformative Stretches To Try For Increased Flexibility, From Trainers

Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor By Merrell Readman
mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She has covered beauty, health, and well-being throughout her editorial career.
Woman Stretching Outdoors

Image by Ivan Ozerov / Stocksy

May 9, 2022 — 11:32 AM

We all know that stretching is something we should be doing after working out, but more often than not this essential step falls by the wayside, particularly in a time crunch. But just because you don’t reap the gratifying benefits of stretching immediately (unlike a sweaty workout), doesn’t mean it should be neglected.

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

Helps support healthy joints.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(51)
beauty & gut collagen+

Not only can stretching regularly help you feel better in the day to day, but building this habit into your routine may improve your range of motion. A new study in Journal of Physical Activity and Health even revealed that stretching for 30 minutes each day may help to support healthy blood pressure in some people.

Whether you’re struggling with back stiffness, tight hips, or are simply looking to improve upon your flexibility, we rounded up the 10 best stretches from our favorite trainers at mbg to release tension and promote a stronger and healthier body. Add these to the end of your next workout for a personalized stretching routine, and you’ll be feeling loose and limber in no time.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

1. World’s Greatest Stretch

worlds greatest stretch

Image by mbg creative

Demonstrated by Mindy Lai

How-to:

  1. From a high-plank position, step your right foot to the side of your right hand.
  2. Press your left hand into the ground and bring your right hand overhead. Twist your body to the right side, and bring your gaze to the lifted fingertips.
  3. Reverse the movement, and repeat on the opposite side.
  4. Continue for 30 seconds.
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. Hip Flexor Stretch

10 Juicy Stretches To Try For A Limber Body, From Personal Trainers

Image by Danielle Gray

Demonstrated by Danielle Gray

How-to:

  1. Start in a kneeling position.
  2. Press your right heel into the floor bringing the leg to a 90-degree angle. Tuck the toes of your left foot under, with the left leg also forming a 90-degree angle.
  3. Tuck your pelvis slightly forward and engage the core.
  4. Squeeze your rear glutes, and imagine you're dragging the front heel and back knee closer together.
  5. Reach the left arm up as high as you can and lean slightly toward the right.
  6. Maintain engagement. Hold for one minute.
  7. Repeat on the other side.

"An incredible supplement that helps your skin from multiple angles"*

Alexandra Engler, mbg Beauty & Lifestyle Senior Editor

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(51)

3. Forward Fold

forward fold

Image by mbg creative

Demonstrated by Phyllicia Bonanno

How-to:

  1. Start by standing in mountain pose, with your hands either at heart center or on your hips. Inhale.
  2. On your exhale, begin to hinge forward from the hips with a straight spine, as if you could lengthen your chest outward. If you wish, you can bend the knees, allowing your stomach to come to the top of your thighs.
  3. When you've gone as far down as you can go, allow the head to hang heavy, grabbing opposite elbows with opposite hands. Thighs are turned slightly inward.
  4. Begin to shift the weight into the heels, as you tilt the hips upward and straighten out your legs (without locking the knees). Keep exercising the motion of sending your hips upward, stretching the hamstrings, and letting the head hang.
  5. If your legs are straight without having to round your spine too much, you can reach for the floor with your hands, pressing into the mat with fingertips or palms. For a deeper stretch, wrap the arms around the backs of your ankles, palms facing in.
  6. Engage the fronts of the thighs to allow your hamstrings to release, and start shifting your weight into the balls of your feet.
  7. Hold for up to one minute. As you inhale, work to lengthen the torso, lifting it slightly, and as you exhale, release, and you'll be able to stretch even deeper.
  8. To come out, inhale and rise up with straight legs and a flat back. Alternatively, you can ragdoll up, one vertebra at a time, with chin coming up last.
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. Side Stretch

side stretch

Image by Andreas von Scheele

Demonstrated by Tara Stiles

How-to:

  1. Reaching up with one hand towards the ceiling, lengthen your hip and fingertips as far from each other as possible.
  2. Try not to rotate or twist your spine.
  3. You can keep your focus straight forward or look up toward your raised arm.
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

5. Shoulder Stretch

shoulder stretch

Image by mbg creative

Demonstrated by Lai

How-to:

  1. Start standing with your legs apart, in a wide squat position. Place your hands on your thighs.
  2. Bend your knees slightly, then twist your body to one side, pressing your hands into your thighs to enhance the stretch. Switch and repeat on the opposite side.
  3. Slowly move back and forth for 30 seconds.

6. Wrist Stretch

Wrist Stretch

Image by Shayna Taylor

Demonstrated by Shayna Taylor

How-to:

  1. Starting on your knees, place your hands on the floor in front of you, under your shoulders, with your fingertips facing your knees; breathe, and hold for 30 seconds.
  2. Now flip your hands so the tops of your hands are on the floor, with fingertips facing forward. Breathe, and hold for 30 seconds.
  3. Now flip your hands so that the tops of your hands are on the floor and your fingertips are facing you; breathe, and hold for 30 seconds.

7. Neck Stretches

side to side neck stretch

Image by mbg creative

Demonstrated by Emily Chen

How-to:

  1. Kneeling down, brace your core and interlock your fingers behind your head.
  2. First, stretch your neck to face the floor and hold for 10 seconds.
  3. Release your hands and pull your head to the right side, resting your ear near your shoulder.
  4. Hold for 10 seconds, then release and move your head to the other side.
  5. Replace your hands behind your head and stretch backwards, looking to face the ceiling. Hold for 10 seconds.

8. Side-lying psoas stretch

Side lying psoas stretch

Image by Helen Phelan

Demonstrated by Helen Phelan

How-to:

  1. Lie on your side, with the bottom leg bent. Extend your bottom arm as a pillow, or prop yourself up on your forearm, as you would in a side plank.
  2. Bend the top leg and reach for your top foot with your top arm. Draw the heel in toward your glutes, slighting tucking the pelvis to prevent hyperextension of the spine and keeping the knees close together.
  3. Flex the foot to intensify. Hold for five to 10 deep breaths, and repeat on the second leg, again, checking in with any differences from side to side. 

9. Pigeon Pose

pigeon pose

Image by mbg creative

Demonstrated by Bonanno

How-to:

  1. From a downward dog position, reach your right foot up to the sky.
  2. Bend your knee and bring it in line with your right arm. Bring your right foot to the left side of your body, and allow your shin to rest on the ground.
  3. Bring your back leg down to the mat, and lift your chest, keeping your hips in one line.
  4. Hold for a breath, then slowly lower your torso to the ground so it folds over your right leg. Here, you have the option to bring your forehead to the mat.
  5. Hold for as many breaths as you'd like, then peel your body back up. Come back into downward dog, then repeat on the opposite side.
  6. Hold for as many breaths as you'd like, and make your way back to downward dog again, or continue on to a different pose.

10. Low Lunge

mbg moves: Hip & Heart-Opening Yoga Flow

Image by Andreas von Scheele

Demonstrated by Juanina Kocher

How-to:

  1. From reverse warrior, pivot your body at your torso until it's facing forward.
  2. Keep your hips square and bend your back leg to gently lower your knee onto the ground.
  3. Keep your shoulders aligned over your hips as you sweep your arms up to the sky.
  4. Hold for five deep breaths.
beauty & gut collagen+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(51)
beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

Helps support healthy joints.*

beauty & gut collagen+

beauty & gut collagen+

Helps support healthy joints.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(51)
beauty & gut collagen+
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman mbg Associate Food & Health Editor
Merrell Readman is the Associate Food & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. Readman is a Fordham University graduate with a degree in journalism and a minor in film and television. She...

More On This Topic

Routines

Hate Burpees? This Modification Will Elevate Your Heart Rate, With Less Impact

Merrell Readman
Hate Burpees? This Modification Will Elevate Your Heart Rate, With Less Impact
Motivation

How This Cyclist Is Working To Make The Outdoors More Welcoming To All

Kristine Thomason
How This Cyclist Is Working To Make The Outdoors More Welcoming To All
Beauty

The One Hyaluronic Acid Serum This Beauty Editor Used 'Til The Very Last Drop

Jamie Schneider
The One Hyaluronic Acid Serum This Beauty Editor Used 'Til The Very Last Drop
Spirituality

How Spirituality Rewires Our Brain & Why It's So Needed Right Now, From A PhD

Lisa Miller, Ph.D.
How Spirituality Rewires Our Brain & Why It's So Needed Right Now, From A PhD
Beauty

Should You Use A Water Filter On Your Sink For Softer Skin? A Derm Weighs In

Hannah Frye
Should You Use A Water Filter On Your Sink For Softer Skin? A Derm Weighs In
Integrative Health

One Simple & Surprising Thing You Can Do To Take Care Of Your Eyes Nightly

Sarah Regan
One Simple & Surprising Thing You Can Do To Take Care Of Your Eyes Nightly
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Home

Don't Toss The Peels: 3 Ways To Clean & Refresh Your Home With Lemon Leftovers

Kami McBride
Don't Toss The Peels: 3 Ways To Clean & Refresh Your Home With Lemon Leftovers
Integrative Health

Study Finds How Much Sleep You Need To Maintain A Healthy Weight

Sarah Regan
Study Finds How Much Sleep You Need To Maintain A Healthy Weight
Recipes

This Collagen-Packed Overnight Oats Recipe Is Perfect For Breakfast On-The-Go

Hannah Frye
This Collagen-Packed Overnight Oats Recipe Is Perfect For Breakfast On-The-Go
Beauty

Heads Up: Alternate This Product With Your Shampoo For Healthy Hair Growth

Jamie Schneider
Heads Up: Alternate This Product With Your Shampoo For Healthy Hair Growth
Integrative Health

These Are The Most Underrated Longevity Hacks We've Ever Heard

Jason Wachob
These Are The Most Underrated Longevity Hacks We've Ever Heard
Sex

Do You Have A Praise Kink? Read These Phrases & See How You Feel

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
Do You Have A Praise Kink? Read These Phrases & See How You Feel
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/deep-stretches-for-increased-flexibility
beauty & gut collagen+

Helps support healthy joints.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
beauty & gut collagen+

Your article and new folder have been saved!