Fitness Instructor

Mindy Lai is a dancer and boxer, who works as a fitness instructor at bande. While cross-training for her professional career as a dancer, she discovered her love of boxing and developed a deep background in a variety of modalities. Prior to joining bande, she was an instructor at JABS by Gina and trained with George Foreman III in boxing instruction at EverybodyFights, where she entered the virtual fitness arena on EBF.live. She also danced with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at New York City Center, earned her dance degree from The Ailey School and Fordham University, and performed in "The King and I" on Broadway and on the cast of the show's national tour.