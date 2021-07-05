Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Mindy Lai.

Over the last couple of weeks, I've shared different workouts that are inspired by a boxer's fitness routine—including staple fighting skills, ab exercises, and heart-pumping HIIT. Now, let's round out our training with a strength and conditioning workout that will challenge your body from head to toe.

I'm going to take you through four rounds of movement, with exercises that will target your core, arms, and legs. If you still feel strong after completing the entire sequence, go ahead and run through it one more time. Grab a mat, a set of medium dumbbells (something you feel comfortable using for biceps curls and overhead presses), and let's get started!

Your 4-week challenge: For the last four weeks, I've been sharing a boxing-inspired workout to get your heart pumping and muscles firing. I challenge you to make it a goal to try something new, get back into a boxing routine, or take your stamina to the next level—aim to do my workouts two to three times a week to really feel the burn.