Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Mindy Lai.

A lot of people think boxing is purely an arm workout, but I'm here to tell you that's definitely not the case. Anyone who says otherwise probably isn't boxing correctly!

The truth is, boxing is a fantastic full-body workout that also gives you a wonderful cardio burst. One area that's particularly important for boxers to strengthen is the core. Not only does a muscular middle help shield you from the impact of body blows, but it also adds more power to each one of your punches. That's right—a truly strong punch comes from your core, not your arms.

That's why I put together this boxing-inspired abs workout. In just 15 minutes, you'll feel your abs burning like never before—and get your heart rate up, too. Ready to hit the ring?

Your 4-week challenge: Every Monday for the rest of this month, I'll be sharing a boxing-inspired workout to get your heart pumping and muscles firing. I challenge you to make it a goal to try something new, get back into a boxing routine, or take your stamina to the next level—aim to do my workouts two to three times a week to really feel the burn.