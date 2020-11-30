Activate & Sculpt Your Core With This Efficient 8-Minute Workout

mbg moves with CJ Frogozo: 8-Minute Core Crush
Welcome to mbg moves! In 2020, we've been working out at home more than ever—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday, to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our first trainer spotlight: CJ Frogozo.
Ready for a complete 360 core workout with a cardio pop at the end? You're in for a treat, because I've created an efficient, 8-minute complete core routine you can do at home.
It starts off with donkey kicks, which not only activate your glutes and bring some extension to your hips (which, if you've been sitting from morning to night, have been in flexion *all day*), but they will also activate your deep core muscles. Next up, I throw in a variety of crunches to help strengthen your abdominals, which in turn support your back (again, essential if you've been sitting all day). If you're pregnant or have diastasis, swap the crunches for some bridge lifts.
Lastly, I finish it off with an energetic round of skaters to get your heart pumping.
Your 4-week challenge: This workout is Part 4 of my monthlong series (see my lower-body blast, cardio burst, and glutes burn). I challenge you to keep doing more movement sessions each week, so by the end of the month, you're doing my eight-minute workouts three to four times weekly. Trust me; I think you'll feel a lot better in your body.
Summary
Time: 8 minutes
Equipment: None
Instructions: Complete 2 minutes of each exercise: donkey kick (side 1), crunch variations, donkey kick (side 2), and skater. Move from one exercise to the next without rest for a full 8-minute workout.
Donkey Kick (Side 1)
- Get on all fours and come down to your forearms. Lift your armpits away from the floor and shift your weight into your upper body.
- Lift one leg up and hold. Bring your leg to a 90 degree angle, flex the heel, and square off your hips.
- Pull your waist in and lift the ribs off the floor.
- Then lower your leg down to the ground, and lift it back up. That's one rep. Continue for two minutes.
Crunch Variations
- Lie down on your back. Bring your hands behind your head. Lift your head, neck, and shoulders, and hold.
- Keep your chin off your chest, and drill the belly button towards the spine.
- Bring your legs into tabletop or bring them to the floor. Lift your chest and shoulders as you exhale, and inhale on the way down. That's one rep.
- Continue for two minutes, adding a series of knee lifts to engage the lower abs.
Donkey Kick (Side 2)
- Repeat the donkey kick exercise on the opposite side. (See directions above.)
- Continue for two minutes.
Skater
- Start in a standing position.
- Jump to the right, landing on your right foot, while lifting the left foot behind you.
- Immediately reverse the movement and repeat on the other side.
- Continue to jump from one side to the other for two minutes.
Modification: Stand in place and move your hips from side to side if you don't feel comfortable jumping.
