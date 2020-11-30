Activate & Sculpt Your Core With This Efficient 8-Minute Workout

It starts off with donkey kicks, which not only activate your glutes and bring some extension to your hips (which, if you've been sitting from morning to night, have been in flexion *all day*), but they will also activate your deep core muscles. Next up, I throw in a variety of crunches to help strengthen your abdominals, which in turn support your back (again, essential if you've been sitting all day). If you're pregnant or have diastasis, swap the crunches for some bridge lifts.