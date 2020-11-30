Activate & Sculpt Your Core With This Efficient 8-Minute Workout

Welcome to mbg moves! In 2020, we've been working out at home more than ever—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday, to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our first trainer spotlight: CJ Frogozo.

Ready for a complete 360 core workout with a cardio pop at the end? You're in for a treat, because I've created an efficient, 8-minute complete core routine you can do at home.

It starts off with donkey kicks, which not only activate your glutes and bring some extension to your hips (which, if you've been sitting from morning to night, have been in flexion *all day*), but they will also activate your deep core muscles. Next up, I throw in a variety of crunches to help strengthen your abdominals, which in turn support your back (again, essential if you've been sitting all day). If you're pregnant or have diastasis, swap the crunches for some bridge lifts.

Lastly, I finish it off with an energetic round of skaters to get your heart pumping.

Your 4-week challenge: This workout is Part 4 of my monthlong series (see my lower-body blast, cardio burst, and glutes burn). I challenge you to keep doing more movement sessions each week, so by the end of the month, you're doing my eight-minute workouts three to four times weekly. Trust me; I think you'll feel a lot better in your body.