Your hips are your most powerful muscle group, and they're also one of the most complex. Hips can flex (as you bring your knee to your chest), extend (when you kick your leg back behind you), abduct (move out to the side), adduct (move back to the midline), and internally and externally rotate. And it takes the full functionality of many muscles, tendons, and ligaments to facilitate movement in all these directions.

Your hips are also connected to other powerful muscles, including the quads, glutes, and hamstrings. Unfortunately, as part of everyday living, these muscles can become imbalanced (for example, the glutes become weak compared to the quads), and this can pull your hips out of alignment, putting stress on the surrounding musculature.

Unfortunately, these inevitable muscular imbalances and the sheer complexity of demands we place on our hips leave a lot of possibility for lack of strength and flexibility to develop. And this is what causes discomfort, stiffness, and in some cases, even persistent pain.