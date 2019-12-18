mindbodygreen

Have Hip Pain? Here Are The 10 Best Yoga Poses To Ease Achy Hips

Abi Carver, NASM-CPT
Certified Personal Trainer & Yoga Teacher
Certified Personal Trainer & Yoga Teacher
Abi Carver is a NASM-certified personal trainer and 200-hour Yoga Alliance certified yoga instructor. She is the founder of the Yoga 15 video series, which helps make yoga simple and accessible for anyone.
Woman Practicing Yoga in Three Legged Downward Dog

Image by Addictive Creatives / Stocksy

December 18, 2019

Your hips are your most powerful muscle group, and they're also one of the most complex. Hips can flex (as you bring your knee to your chest), extend (when you kick your leg back behind you), abduct (move out to the side), adduct (move back to the midline), and internally and externally rotate. And it takes the full functionality of many muscles, tendons, and ligaments to facilitate movement in all these directions. 

Your hips are also connected to other powerful muscles, including the quads, glutes, and hamstrings. Unfortunately, as part of everyday living, these muscles can become imbalanced (for example, the glutes become weak compared to the quads), and this can pull your hips out of alignment, putting stress on the surrounding musculature.

Unfortunately, these inevitable muscular imbalances and the sheer complexity of demands we place on our hips leave a lot of possibility for lack of strength and flexibility to develop. And this is what causes discomfort, stiffness, and in some cases, even persistent pain. 

How everyday activities can lead to tight and weak hips.

If you move too little, maintain the same position for long periods of time, or repeat identical movement patterns over and over (as can happen when you specialize in one particular sport or activity), your body adapts to make you as efficient as possible at that specific set of movements and postures. Unfortunately, this makes you inefficient at all the rest. Some muscles get stronger, others become relatively weak, and sensations of tightness and discomfort develop as a consequence.

How yoga can help ease the pain.

Yoga can be an effective tool in alleviating sore hips because of its holistic approach. The postures are designed not only to improve flexibility but also to build strength and correct poor alignment. We move joints through the full range of motion to loosen up restrictions and ensure that the joints are set in the correct position and then build stability on that healthier foundation.

Incidentally, this explains why yoga can be uncomfortable for people new to the practice. Most of the time, we're transitioning through unfamiliar movements and holding awkward postures for several breaths at a time. The happy result, if we stick with it, is that we broaden our movement possibilities and restore capabilities that are our birthright.

A sequence to build strong & supple hips.

In order to stay pain- and injury-free, our hips need to be both strong and supple. This gives us a powerful foundation from which to move with intention, agility, and control. In this sequence, we move the hips through all planes of motion, to build strength, flexibility, and resilience.

1. Wide-Knee Child's Pose

Wide-Knee Child's Pose

Image by Abi Carver

We'll begin our sequence in wide-knee child's pose. Touch your big toes together, bring your knees out wide, sit back on your heels, and rest your forehead on the mat. Seal your lips and start to take long, slow breaths, in and out through your nose. Breathe deep into your pelvis—letting go of tension on every exhalation. Hold the pose for 5 to 10 breaths.

2. Hip Rotations

Hip Rotations

Image by Abi Carver

Come up to all fours for some hip rotations. Stack your shoulders directly on top of your wrists and your hips on top of your knees. Start to draw slow circles with your hips one way, 4 to 8 times. And the other. Move slowly and mindfully through your full range of motion—as if you're scraping around the inside of a bowl.

3. Walk Your Dog

Peddling Out Downward Dog

Image by Abi Carver

Walk your hands forward about a foot, tuck your toes, and lift your hips up into downward-facing dog. Walk out your feet, slowly and mindfully—pressing one heel back down toward the mat, then the other, stretching the backs of your legs. Repeat 4 to 6 times on each side—connecting back to your breath.

4. Low Lunge

Low Lunge Pose to Help Alleviate Hip Pain

Image by Abi Carver

Inhale, sweep your right leg up to the sky. Exhale, step your right foot in between your hands. Drop your left knee and release your back foot. Inhale, bring both hands up to rest on your front thigh. Exhale, relax into the pose. Hold for 3 to 5 breaths—breathing into the stretch in your left hip flexors. Draw your ribs in to protect your lower back. Repeat on the other side.

5. Downward-Dog Hip Rotations

Downward Dog Hip Rotations

Image by Abi Carver

Inhale, sweep your right leg up again. Exhale, bend your knee and draw 3 or 4 big circles—into your belly—out—and round, moving with your breath. You can keep a bend in your left leg. And draw 3 to 4 big circles the other way, moving slowly and mindfully through your full range of motion. 

6. High Lunge

High Lunge to Help Achy Hips

Image by Abi Carver

Inhale, sweep your right leg up again. Exhale, step your right foot in between your hands. Check that your feet are hip-width apart and not on a tightrope. Inhale, sweep your arms out and up into high lunge. Exhale, relax into the pose. Try to bring your front thigh parallel with the mat—as you feel your hips working hard to stabilize you. Hold the pose for 3 to 5 breaths.

7. Silver Surfer

Silver Surfer Pose to Help Alleviate Hip Pain

Image by Abi Carver

Interlace your hands behind your back. Take a deep breath in. Exhale, turn your back heel down, and bring your upper body forward to the inside of your right thigh in silver surfer. Relax your neck and look at your back foot. Draw your hands over your head toward the floor and stay here for 3 to 5 breaths—breathing into your right hip.

Bring your hands back to the mat and step back to downward dog. Repeat downward dog hip rotations, high lunge, and silver surfer on the left side. Step back to downward dog. And drop down onto all fours.

8. Dead Pigeon

Dead Pigeon Pose to Help Alleviate Hip Pain

Image by Abi Carver

Sweep both feet to the right. Sit back on your mat and bring your feet flat to the mat in front of you. Inhale, sit up tall. Exhale, lower slowly down to the mat. 

Cross your right ankle on top of your left knee and flex your right foot. Thread your right hand through the triangle between your legs and hold the back of your left thigh with both hands. Gently pull your left leg in toward you—breathing deep into your right outer hip. Hold the pose for 3 to 5 breaths, and then switch sides. Hug your knees into your chest.

9. Happy Baby

Happy Baby Pose to Open Hips

Image by Abi Carver

Keep your feet together, open your knees, and stretch your hands through to take hold of the outsides of your feet. Bring your feet out over your knees and gently pull them down toward the mat. Flex your feet, press your lower back into the mat, and stay here for 5 to 10 breaths—letting go of tension in your groin and adductors (the insides of your thighs).

10. Reclining Butterfly

Reclining Butterfly Pose for Hip Openers

Image by Abi Carver

Bring the soles of your feet together, keep your knees bent, lower your feet to the mat, and let your knees fall open in the shape of a diamond. Reach both arms overhead and take hold of opposite elbows. Relax into the pose for 3 to 5 minutes, letting go of tension with every exhalation.

Bring your knees back to center and hug them into your chest. Now you can move back into your day.

The views expressed in this article are those of one expert. They are the opinions of the expert and do not necessarily represent the views of mindbodygreen, nor do they represent the complete picture of the topic at hand. This article is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

