Starting a movement practice is a lot like learning a language or an instrument. It can be overwhelming.

But it’s called a movement practice for a reason, since we’re always learning more and more about our bodies, and how to best use them. As for specific exercises, if you're a fitness beginner, it's important to listen to your body—and refrain from trying an advanced pose before you're ready. Doing so won't help you get stronger, and it may even lead to injury.

Luckily, for every exercise, there is always a “regression” or modification to make a movement more accessible, and a “progression” to challenge yourself a little more.

To get you moving on your fitness journey, I've put together some of my favorite core exercises for beginners, along with a modification and progression for each—which means you have 9 great moves to choose from. Find the exercises that work best for your body and level, and incorporate them into your routine a few times per week.