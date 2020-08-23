Want To Level-Up Your Yoga Practice? Try These 9 Advanced Poses At Home

If you've been steadily practicing the basics of yoga, there's a chance you may be itching to broaden your horizons and incorporate some more advanced poses into your practice. While there is truth to the idea that any pose can be "challenging" when engaging all the right muscles, certain poses are definitely more advanced than others. Here are nine of my favorite advanced asanas, plus how to do them safely.

Note: Before trying any of these poses for the first time, make sure you properly warm up, start slow, and take the modifications if the full expression of the pose is too much.