RYT-500 and mbg Contributor

Pilin Anice, RYT 500, E-RYT 200, is a yoga, barre, dance, and meditation instructor, wellness coach, and model. Passionate about helping others connect to their highest self, she has guided students of all ages in the sacred movements of yoga and dance through a range of workshops and classes for over a decade.

A Kripalu trained yoga instructor, she has appeared on Good Morning America, The Today Show, BET/CentricTV and YogaXpress. Known for infusing joy and connection in her classes, she has taught in the U.S. and abroad, including the Omega Institute, Dubai Yoga Fest, and SoulFEST. A Howard Alumna, she is an instructor at the Ailey Extension in New York City and has been featured in the NY Times, ESSENCE and SELF.