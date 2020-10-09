How To (Finally) Nail One Of Yoga's Most Popular Arm Balances: Crow Pose

Crow is an empowering pose that, while challenging, is accessible with a strong, steady yoga practice. It strengthens the arms, first and foremost, but all arm balances also require core strength to support your body. It also strengthens wrist, shoulders, and upper back. Plus, it opens up the hips (which is especially helpful if you've been sitting all day long).

And on top of that, the focus on concentration necessary for crow pose makes it excellent for flexing your mental muscles, too. It can be unnerving to risk falling, but overcoming that fear is part of the journey.

So, next time crow pose comes up in class, give it a go! Once you get the hang of it, you'll find you can hold it for a few seconds, maybe 10 seconds the next time, and so on. From there, you can begin incorporating this pose into your regular practice for extra strength and balance.