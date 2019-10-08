mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Routines

5 Easy Yoga Poses That Will Help Improve Your Balance & Stability

Abi Carver, NASM-CPT
Certified Personal Trainer & Yoga Teacher By Abi Carver, NASM-CPT
Certified Personal Trainer & Yoga Teacher
Abi Carver is a NASM-certified personal trainer and 200-hour Yoga Alliance certified yoga instructor. She is the founder of the Yoga 15 video series, which helps make yoga simple and accessible for anyone.

Image by Contributor / Contributor

October 8, 2019

Practicing balancing poses can be one of the most enjoyable parts of a yoga class. And it turns out that standing on one leg while you bust out weird and wonderful shapes is also fantastic for the health of your mind and body

There are so many benefits that come from improving your balance, such as:

  • Improved proprioception (the sense of where your body is in space)
  • Increased body awareness, control, and coordination
  • Stabilized feet and ankles, which reduces your risk of injury
  • Stronger core, which protects against lower back pain 
  • More developed powers of focus and concentration 
  • Builds grit and determination that transfer into other areas of your life
  • Quiets the mind, which allows you to deal better with stress

In other words, there is so much to be gained from balance poses—and, needless to say, it can also improve your yoga practice.

Article continues below

The connection between balance and yoga

Not only does a good sense of balance reduce your risk of injury, but poor balance is closely related to cognitive decline. And if you train balance the yogi way, you get all the benefits that come from a well-rounded and holistic practice. Here are some of those advantages:

  • In yoga, we practice balancing postures barefoot, which keeps the mechanoreceptors in your feet that pick up on subtle sensations of movement responsive and attuned. 
  • We combine our balance training with flexibility, strength, and mobility work to create a well-rounded, functional physique.
  • We challenge our balance in static poses as well as in dynamic sequences, which improves our ability to move with coordination, grace, and agility. 
  • We use our drishti, the Sanskrit word for "focused gaze," to integrate body and mind into the practice and develop our powers of focus and concentration.

What to know before you start practicing.

Before you jump into the world of balance poses, there are a few things you should know. The first is that there are three types of yoga balancing poses: one-legged balancing poses, arm balances, and advanced twists.

I've put together the below checklist, which you should definitely walk through before tackling the poses below. Keep these pointers in mind as you practice these poses to increase your chances of staying right-side up: 

  1. Find your drishti (or focused gaze). Focus on a point at eye-line, that isn't moving, to help you keep your balance.
  2. Focus all your attention on the present moment. This is meditation
  3. Don't be discouraged if you fall over. Just hop straight back into it and try again. 
  4. When you start to get really good, you can play around with closing your eyes.

Ready to get to work? Here are the poses.

Article continues below

Eagle Tree

Image by Contributor / Contributor

  • Shift your weight onto your right foot and position the sole of your left foot as high as you can on the inside of your right leg, toes pointing straight down. It's crucial that your raised foot rests above or below and not on your knee.
  • Cross your left arm over the right, bend your elbows, wrap your forearms, and try to bring your palms together.
  • Seal your lips and hold the pose still for 5 to 10 slow breaths.
  • Release the pose and switch sides.

Airplane Warrior 3 

Image by Contributor / Contributor

  • Shift your weight onto your right foot and hug your left knee into your chest.
  • Hinge forward at the hips, kick your left foot back, and bring your arms back by your sides—palms face-up.
  • Try to keep your lower back flat, and point your back toes straight down.
  • Hold the pose as still as you can for 3 to 5 deep breaths, in and out through your nose.
  • Release the pose and switch sides.
Article continues below

Side Plank Tree

Image by Contributor / Contributor

  • Start in plank. Then shift your weight onto your right hand and the outside edge of your right foot. 
  • Stack your left foot on top of the right and flex both feet.
  • Then bring the sole of your left to your right inner thigh and reach your top hand up and over. You can drop down onto your forearm if you prefer.
  • Seal your lips and hold the pose for 5 to 10 deep breaths, in and out through your nose.
  • Release the pose and switch sides.

Revolved Side Angle

Image by Contributor / Contributor

  • Start in low lunge with your left foot forward and your back knee resting on the mat.
  • Lift your hands off the mat and press your palms together at your chest.
  • Bring your right elbow to the outside of your left thigh and twist your upper body to the left.
  • Tuck your back toes and lift your right knee off the mat.
  • Try to hold the pose still for 3 to 5 deep breaths on each side.
Article continues below

Candy Cane

Image by Contributor / Contributor

  • Start in warrior 2, then bring your right fingertips to the mat or to a block.
  • Straighten your right leg and lift your left leg up to hip height.
  • Bend your left knee and take hold of your left foot with your left hand.
  • Press the top of your foot into your palm and open up your chest.
  • Seal your lips and hold the pose for 3 to 5 breaths, in and out through your nose.
  • Release the pose and switch sides. 

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Abi Carver, NASM-CPT
Abi Carver, NASM-CPT Certified Personal Trainer & Yoga Teacher
Abi Carver is deeply passionate about sharing the practices and philosophy of yoga. She has completed two 200-Hr Yoga Alliance Teacher Training, is a NASM Qualified Personal Trainer,...

More On This Topic

Routines

This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out

Sarah Regan
This Is Why You Should Be Listening To Music When You Work Out
Routines

Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release

Sarah Regan
Long Hours At Your Desk? Try This Quick Yoga Pose To Open & Release
$247.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Movement

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/5-yoga-poses-that-will-help-improve-your-balance

Your article and new folder have been saved!