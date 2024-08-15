Do This First Thing In The Morning To Sleep Better At Night

Open the blinds: Viewing light during the day is one of the best ways3 to regulate your circadian clock and internal sleep-wake rhythm. Make it a routine by ritualizing the act of opening your blinds each morning. Take a few deep breaths as you let the light in, gazing out to the sky above and the land below before getting on with the rest of your day. Make this initial light exposure even more powerful by stepping outside and getting some sun to send a strong signal to your body that it's time to wake up.