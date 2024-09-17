4 Tricks To Train Your Circadian Rhythm For Better Metabolism & Longevity 

It might be tricky, especially with unpredictable schedules, but Prather advises eating around the same times, if you can swing it. In fact, if your circadian rhythm becomes misaligned (say, from travel), standardizing your meal times is one of the best ways to get it back on track. "Start eating [in the morning] even if you're not hungry because that will put you in a place that will tell your body, I'm in a different zone. I need to shift my circadian rhythm. The more you can be consistent with that, the more robust it can be," says Prather.