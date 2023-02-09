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7 Metabolism Booster Supplements To Promote Metabolic Health & Function

Morgan Chamberlain
Author:
Morgan Chamberlain
 Expert reviewer:
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Last updated on February 09, 2023
Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Editor
By Morgan Chamberlain
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
Expert review by
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN
How metabolism works
The best metabolism supplements
How we picked
Ingredients to look for
Do metabolism supplements work?
FAQ
Summary
Last updated on February 09, 2023
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Quick list: The best metabolism booster supplements

Best overall
metabolism+Go to review
Best for over 40
MOTO MetabolismGo to review
Best for women
EndoTrim™Go to review
Best for men
MediBolic®Go to review
Best for women over 50
MenoFit®Go to review
Best for blood sugar metabolism
MetaGlycemX™Go to review
Best for thyroid support
Thyroid Support ComplexGo to review

At mindbodygreen, we believe in embracing holistic health in every facet of our well-being. In taking action to optimize our nutrition, sleep health, stress management practices, and daily movement, we can also support a healthy, active metabolism.

That said, many people still struggle to bolster their metabolic health. Between the standard American diet and sedentary lifestyles becoming more and more prevalent (hello, desk jobs!), most of the U.S. population isn't metabolically healthy—a whopping 88%, to be exact.

Additionally, only 6.8% of Americans1 have optimal cardiometabolic health, according to a 2022 study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Among the cardiometabolic health components analyzed, prevalence of excess adiposity (i.e., overweight and obesity) and poor blood glucose levels both worsened since 2000.

Based on all of this evidence, we know two things to be true:

  1. Metabolic health is nuanced and complex.
  2. Many Americans could benefit from a quality metabolism booster supplement to further support their cardiometabolic health outcomes.

How does metabolism work?

Human metabolism is an elaborate process that influences how your body turns food into fuel, energy balance, muscle growth, and more.

"Technically, your metabolism is literally everything your body does with everything else. But when we're talking about weight, it's important to understand that [metabolism] is about energy production in your body. So, what we're speaking of when we want to have a 'healthy metabolism' is the ability to produce energy," explains New York Times bestselling author and metabolism expert Cate Shanahan, M.D.

During this cellular metabolism, calories from foods and drinks are combined with oxygen to produce energy (ATP) that your body needs to function properly. This ATP is then distributed to all of your cells, as needed.

Thanks to this energy generation and ultimately energy burn (i.e., utilization), your organs and tissues can all do their jobs—the lungs can breathe, the heart can continue beating, leg and arm muscles are able to move, the brain can keep up with cognitive processes, and so on. Metabolism also supports myriad facets of cardiometabolic health by modulating blood glucose and blood lipid levels, regulating blood pressure, and even bolstering healthy inflammatory pathways. In short, a healthy metabolism atunes multiple actions and functions of metabolic health.

A recap

Metabolism is a process that influences how your body turns food into fuel, energy balance, muscle growth, and more. During this process, calories from foods and drinks are combined with oxygen to produce energy (ATP) that your body needs to function properly.

mbg's picks for best metabolism booster supplements

Best overall: mindbodygreen metabolism+

Save 10% with:
MBG10
view on mindbodygreen | $60

Pros

  • Science-backed ingredients
  • Plant-powered formula
  • Unique botanicals

Cons

  • Can't be taken at night

Form:

capsule

Dietary considerations:

GMO-freegluten-freedairy-freesoy-freevegetarianmajor food allergen free

Environmental impact:

sustainably packaged

Say goodbye to unhealthy diet supplements forever: mbg’s metabolism+ was formulated with four premium botanical ingredients (cayenne pepper, veld grape, and EGCG and caffeine from green tea leaves) that are clinically shown to optimize metabolic rate, promote healthy body composition, support energy balance, and regulate appetite in a healthy, sustainable way. Whether you’re looking to increase your metabolic speed and efficiency, support cardiometabolic health (cholesterol, blood sugar, and lipid levels) or activate calorie burn pathways, this 360-degree metabolic support supplement is for you.*

Plus, you can save 10% on your first order with promo code MBG10.

Best for over 40: O Positiv MOTO Metabolism

:
view on o Positiv | $32

Pros

  • Supports calorie & fat burn*

Cons

  • Vitamin B12 not methylated
  • Plastic container

Form:

capsule

Dietary considerations:

GMO-freegluten-freevegan/vegetarian

This quality supplement is packed with science-backed ingredients (at efficacious doses). Vitamin B12 and botanical ingredients EGCG (the primary catechin in green tea), black cumin seed, and capsaicin (from pepper fruit extract) aid in calorie burn and fat metabolism, while essential mineral chromium helps promote insulin sensitivity and healthy blood sugar levels. For multidimensional metabolism support, take one capsule with a full glass of water twice daily (with your first and last meals of the day) and be sure to engage in some movement in between.*

Best for women: Designs for Health EndoTrim™

:
view on Amazon | $68
:
view on Natural healthy concepts | $68

Pros

  • Supports hormonal balance*
  • Unique botanical blend
  • Features amino acids

Cons

  • 4 capsules per serving

Form:

capsule

Dietary considerations:

GMO-freegluten-freedairy-freesoy-freevegan/vegetarian

Environmental impact:

sustainably packaged

Support energy production and healthy neurotransmitter and hunger hormone metabolism (e.g., leptin and insulin) with this targeted endocrine health supplement. Premium ingredients include essential vitamins (C, B5 and B6), chelated minerals (chromium, zinc, and vanadium), amino acids (N-acetyl-tyrosine and L-carnitine), amino acid neurotransmitter GABA, and a slew of unique botanicals—i.e., green tea leaf (with 45% EGCG), forskolin root, American ginseng root, garcinia fruit, and banaba leaf. Note: While the hormonal focus is quite impressive, the large serving (four capsules per day) should be considered if taking multiple supplements daily isn’t your forte.*

Best for men: Thorne MediBolic®

:
view on iHerb | $80

Pros

  • Multivitamin/mineral complex
  • 18g plant-based protein
  • 10g soluble fiber

Cons

  • Only 14 servings
  • Plastic container

Form:

powder

Dietary considerations:

gluten-freedairy-freesoy-free

Whether you want to enhance your energy balance or you’re simply seeking some metabolism support in between meals, this plant-based protein powder delivers an array of 13 vitamins, eight minerals, plus additional botanicals and bioactives with demonstrated metabolic health benefits—and all in a delicious vanilla-cinnamon flavor profile! Mix two scoops into water, your favorite nut milk, or your morning smoothie to help promote thermogenesis, build lean muscle mass, regulate healthy blood sugar levels, and more.*

Best for women over 50: MenoLabs MenoFit®

:
view on MenoLabs | $50

Pros

  • Gut health & longevity support*
  • Woman-owned business
  • Short list of "other" ingredients

Cons

  • May not be suitable for sensitive stomachs

Form:

capsule

Dietary considerations:

GMO-freegluten-freedairy-freesoy-freevegan/vegetarian

Environmental impact:

sustainably packaged

A comprehensive probiotic specifically created to address hormonal challenges that come with menopause? Say less! This innovative formula features prebiotic and probiotic blends, essential vitamins and minerals (including high-potency doses of methylated and bioactive B vitamins), and an array of beneficial botanical ingredients that support metabolic health—like fruits bitter melon and barberry, which help increase insulin sensitivity and regulate healthy blood sugar levels.*

Best for blood sugar metabolism: Metagenics MetaGlycemX™

:
view on Amazon | $72

Pros

  • High-potency, bioactive B complex
  • Cinnamon bark extract

Cons

  • Long list of “other” ingredients

Form:

tablet

Dietary considerations:

GMO-freegluten-free

Environmental impact:

sustainably packaged

With targeted micronutrients and a unique blend of botanical ingredients that includes plant powerhouses green tea leaf (167 milligrams) and cinnamon bark (500 milligrams), this dynamic formula supports healthy glucose and insulin metabolism for optimal blood sugar regulation. Other ingredients worth mentioning include high-potency doses of methylated and bioactive Bs, amino acid taurine, and potent antioxidant alpha-lipoic acid. Blood sugar balance, here we come!*

Best for thyroid support: Pure Encapsulations Thyroid Support Complex

:
view on Amazon | $32
:
view on Natural Healthy Concepts | $32

Pros

  • Promotes thyroid hormone synthesis & function*
  • Unique blend of Ayurvedic herbs

Cons

  • Plastic bottle

Form:

capsule

Dietary considerations:

GMO-freegluten-freedairy-freesoy-freevegetarian

The thyroid gland’s most famous job is regulating metabolism. In other words, a healthy, well-functioning thyroid is absolutely vital to not only endocrine health, but metabolic health as well. This targeted supplement formula features minerals (i.e., selenium, iodine, and zinc) critical to thyroid function and thyroid hormone production, as well as antioxidants to combat oxidative stress (e.g., vitamins A and C, selenium, guggul, and turmeric). A blend of Ayurvedic herbs ashwagandha, guggul, turmeric, and forskohlii provide additional thyroid support (and a boost of plant power) for a truly comprehensive formula that enhances endocrine function and promotes a healthy metabolism.*

How we picked these supplements

Metabolic support

You’ll find science-backed formulas that energize and enhance metabolism. From fueling calorie and fat burn pathways to promoting fullness, hormone balance, and cardiometabolic wellness, these products are multifaceted metabolism boosters.

Sustainability

We celebrate and elevate brands that put the planet first. Many of the supplements on this list honor the environment with green initiatives, impressive sustainability accolades, and recyclable, eco-friendly packaging (like amber glass).

Potency & efficacy

The supplements include efficacious doses of vitamins, minerals, botanical extracts, and unique bioactives rooted in clinical research science to truly deliver on diverse aspects of metabolism and metabolic health.

Quality ingredients

We feature brands that prioritize quality testing to confirm potency of active ingredients and purity of raw materials and end product. These supplements feature truly premium ingredients and exclude cheap additives.

Ingredients to look for

There's a diverse range of metabolism supplements available on the market with various vitamins, minerals, botanicals, and bioactives.

That said, certain supplement ingredients have demonstrated impressive results in promoting fat burn, optimizing body composition, supporting healthy blood sugar levels, regulating appetite and hunger hormones, and more in clinical studies.*

Here are some effective ingredients to look for in metabolism booster supplements:

RELATED: 7 Easy Ways To Reset Your Metabolism & Enhance Whole-Body Health

Do metabolism supplements work?

Targeted metabolism supplements are designed to promote efficient metabolic pathways and healthy body composition (i.e., a healthy weight and level of adiposity, muscle strength, and bone density) over the long term.* 

That said, metabolism and body composition are significantly affected by both intrinsic factors unique to an individual (e.g., genes, adipose tissue, hormones, insulin sensitivity, gut microbiome, appetite regulation pathways, and muscle mass) and extrinsic factors influenced by the environment (e.g., nutrition, sleep, physical activity, and external stressors). 

While we can make significant lifestyle changes to the extrinsic factors that affect metabolism, there are a lot of gene-driven intrinsic factors that are more difficult to influence. When combined with daily energy-balancing efforts via healthful nutrition and regular physical activity, a quality targeted supplement can help individuals holistically support their metabolic health.*

According to functional medicine nutritionist Brooke Scheller, DCN, CNS, the majority of us can benefit from a metabolism booster supplement.* "They're not just used to encourage a healthy weight but help to optimize how our body uses the food we eat and converts it to fuel. This supports balancing healthy blood sugar levels and how we tap into alternate fuel (stored fat) to create energy,"* she explains.

RELATED: The Best Metabolism Trackers Of 2023, From An RN

Frequently Asked Questions

In simple terms, metabolism is a vital process in which the body converts the food and drinks we consume from our diet into energy to fuel our bodies daily. This energy is essential for driving "basic" bodily functions (like the digestion and absorption of nutrients in our gut, breathing, our heart beating, blood circulating throughout our vasculature, etc.), complex physiological pathways in our cells and tissues (e.g., RNA transcription into various proteins, DNA synthesis, neuron signals in our brain, etc.), and physical actions that require more energy (like physical activity, immune responses, and healing).

Metabolism and metabolic rate are closely related. Metabolic rate can be broken down into three different components: resting metabolic rate (aka resting energy expenditure, or REE), thermogenesis, and energy burned during physical activity. REE refers to the amount of energy (i.e., calories) burned to keep all those "basic" physiological functions running when the body is at rest. REE happens to make up the bulk of our total daily energy expenditure, or use.

Thermogenesis describes the process of heat generation (the primary product of metabolism) that occurs as a result of food intake and activation of brown adipose (fat) tissue and supports whole-body energy balance. The third and final way we expend energy (i.e., burn calories) is through physical activity—which includes any daily movement we engage in, no matter the intensity.

Daily metabolism and metabolic health are critical for promoting not only a healthy weight and body composition but also overall health and well-being. There are many variables that influence the health and efficiency of our body's metabolism and metabolic rate—including age, body composition, muscle mass, biological sex, thyroid health, physical activity, dietary patterns, and even our genetics and epigenetics.

Metabolism includes countless chemical reactions and pathways that drive essential functions in the body every day, and only 12% of Americans are considered metabolically healthy. For this reason, supporting metabolism and metabolic health on a daily basis should be a universal wellness goal! Lifestyle, physical activity, restorative sleep, and healthful nutrition habits are all vital to supporting an active metabolism. To further synergize healthy lifestyle and nutrition choices, targeted metabolism supplements can further support essential components of metabolic health and enhance daily metabolic performance.

Many targeted supplement ingredients (e.g., cayenne pepper, EGCG and caffeine from green tea, grains of paradise, and veld grape) have been clinically researched and shown to promote metabolic health by activating brown adipose (fat) tissue, decreasing body fat, supporting healthy blood sugar levels, regulating appetite and hunger hormones, and enhancing thermogenesis.*

When used in conjunction with healthy lifestyle habits (e.g., a well-balanced diet, regular physical activity, getting adequate sleep, sufficient stress management practices, etc.), a premium metabolism supplement can further bolster metabolic health and function.*

Many practices that promote whole-body health and overall well-being can also help rev up your metabolism. Staying hydrated; eating well-balanced, nutrient-dense foods; getting deep, quality sleep; supporting hormonal health (i.e., making sure your hunger, thyroid, sex, and stress hormones are all balanced); developing healthy stress management practices; and incorporating physical movement into your daily routine are all great ways to bolster your metabolic health and support a healthy, active metabolism.

RELATED: 5 Markers Of True Metabolic Health + How To Optimize Them

The takeaway

Metabolism is a complicated subject, to say the least. Luckily, you can build a foundation of daily habits to help promote metabolic health—like incorporating more movement into your daily routine, eating a nutrient-dense diet, regulating your stress levels, and getting deep, restorative sleep.

Once you've incorporated one (or many) of these healthy habits, introducing one of these targeted supplements to your daily wellness routine is an easy and effective way to further support a healthy metabolism.* 

To learn what registered dietitians, hormone health coaches, neuroscientists, functional medicine nutritionists, and more think of mbg's metabolism supplement formula, read their raving reviews of metabolism+ here.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Meet The Experts

Morgan Chamberlain is mindbodygreen's former supplement editor. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN is the former Vice President of Scientific Affairs at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's degree in Biological Basis of Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania and Ph.D. in Foods and Nutrition from the University of Georgia.