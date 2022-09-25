7 Metabolism Booster Supplements To Promote Metabolic Health & Function
At mindbodygreen, we believe in embracing holistic health in every facet of our well-being. In taking action to optimize our nutrition, sleep health, stress management practices, and daily movement, we can also support a healthy, active metabolism.
That said, many people still struggle to bolster their metabolic health. Between the standard American diet and sedentary lifestyles becoming more and more prevalent (hello, desk jobs!), most of the U.S. population isn’t metabolically healthy—a whopping 78%, to be exact.
Additionally, only 6.8% of Americans have optimal cardiometabolic health, according to a 2022 study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Among the cardiometabolic health components analyzed, the largest declines since 2000 were for adiposity (i.e., overweight and obesity) and blood glucose levels.
Based on all of this evidence, we know two things to be true:
- Metabolic health is nuanced and complex.
- Many Americans could benefit from a quality metabolism booster supplement to further support their cardiometabolic health outcomes.
How does metabolism work?
Human metabolism is an elaborate process that influences bone building, muscle growth, how your body turns food into fuel, and more.
“Technically, your metabolism is literally everything your body does with everything else. But when we're talking about weight, it's important to understand that [metabolism] is about energy production in your body. So, what we're speaking of when we want to have a ‘healthy metabolism’ is the ability to produce energy,” explains New York Times bestselling author and metabolism expert Cate Shanahan, M.D.
During metabolism, calories from foods and drinks are combined with oxygen to produce energy (ATP) that your body needs to function properly. This ATP is then distributed to all of your cells, as needed.
Thanks to this energy, your organs and tissues can all do their jobs—the lungs can breathe, the heart can continue beating, leg and arm muscles are able to move, the brain can keep up with cognitive processes, and so on.
Do metabolism supplements work?
Targeted metabolism supplements are designed to promote healthy body composition (i.e., a healthy weight and level of adiposity, muscle strength, and bone density) over the long term.
That said, metabolism and body composition are significantly impacted by both intrinsic factors unique to an individual (e.g., genes, adipose tissue, hormones, insulin sensitivity, gut microbiome, appetite regulation pathways, and muscle mass) and extrinsic factors influenced by the environment (e.g., nutrition, sleep, physical activity, and external stressors).
While we can make significant lifestyle changes to the extrinsic factors that affect metabolism, there’s a lot of gene-driven intrinsic factors that are more difficult to influence. When combined with daily energy balancing efforts via healthful nutrition and regular physical activity, a quality, targeted supplement can help individuals holistically support their metabolic health.*
According to functional medicine nutritionist Brooke Scheller, DCN, CNS, the majority of us can benefit from a metabolism booster supplement. “They’re not just used to encourage a healthy weight, but help to optimize how our body uses the food we eat and converts it to fuel. This supports balancing healthy blood sugar levels and how we tap into alternate fuel (stored fat) to create energy,” she explains.
Ingredients to look for.
There’s a diverse range of metabolism supplements available on the market with various vitamins, minerals, botanicals, and bioactives.
That said, certain supplement ingredients have demonstrated impressive results in promoting fat burn, optimizing body composition, supporting healthy blood sugar levels, regulating appetite and hunger hormones, and more in clinical studies.
Here are some effective ingredients to look for in metabolism booster supplements:
- Cayenne pepper: Rev up your metabolism with cayenne! Specifically, spicy compounds called capsaicinoids have been clinically shown to enhance metabolic rate and decrease body fat and fat mass.*
- Green tea: The caffeine and EGCG (a powerful catechin) in green tea extract work synergistically to promote healthy body composition by reducing body fat and waist circumference, primarily through thermogenesis and fat oxidation.*
- Resveratrol: We can add “support metabolic health” to the impressive list of health benefits this powerful antioxidant delivers. Resveratrol has been found to significantly decrease body fat and waist circumference and significantly increase lean mass.
- Veld grape: This unique succulent from India has been clinically shown to reduce body fat and waist circumference, support healthy cholesterol and blood sugar levels, and promote appetite regulation.*
- Grains of paradise: Hailing from the ginger family, this exotic seed has been clinically shown to increase whole-body energy expenditure by activating brown adipose (fat) tissue and promoting thermogenesis.*
How we picked these supplements:
You’ll find science-backed formulas that energize and enhance metabolism. From fueling calorie and fat burn pathways to promoting fullness, hormone balance, and cardiometabolic wellness, these products are multifaceted metabolism boosters.
We celebrate and elevate brands that put the planet first. Many of the supplements on this list honor the environment with green initiatives, impressive sustainability accolades, and recyclable, eco-friendly packaging (like amber glass).
The supplements include efficacious doses of vitamins, minerals, botanical extracts, and unique bioactives rooted in clinical research science to truly deliver on diverse aspects of metabolism and metabolic health.
We feature brands that prioritize quality testing to confirm potency of active ingredients and purity of raw materials and end product. These supplements feature truly premium ingredients and exclude cheap additives.
mbg's picks for best metabolism booster supplements:
Best overall: mindbodygreen metabolism+
Pros
- Science-backed ingredients
- Plant-powered formula
- Unique botanicals
Cons
- Can't be taken at night
Say goodbye to unhealthy diet supplements forever: mbg’s metabolism+ was formulated with five premium botanical ingredients (cayenne pepper, veld grape, grains of paradise, and EGCG and caffeine from green tea leaves) that are clinically shown to optimize metabolic rate, promote healthy body composition, support hormone and energy balance, and regulate appetite in a healthy, sustainable way. Whether you’re looking to increase your metabolic speed and efficiency, maintain healthy blood sugar and cholesterol levels, or calorie burn activation, this 360-degree metabolic support supplement is for you.*
Best for over 40: O Positiv MOTO
Pros
- Supports fat burn
Cons
- Vitamin B12 not methylated
- Plastic bottle
This quality supplement is packed with science-backed ingredients (and at efficacious doses, we might add!). Vitamin B12 and botanical ingredients EGCG (the primary catechin in green tea), black cumin seed, and capsaicin (from pepper fruit extract) aid in calorie burn and fat metabolism, while essential mineral chromium helps promote insulin sensitivity and healthy blood sugar levels. For multidimensional metabolism support, take one capsule with a full glass of water twice daily (with your first and last meals of the day) and be sure to engage in some movement in between.*
Best for women: Designs for Health EndoTrim™
Pros
- Supports hormonal balance
- Unique botanical blend
- Amino acids
Cons
- 4 capsules per serving
Support energy production and healthy neurotransmitter and hunger hormone metabolism (e.g., leptin and adiponectin) with this targeted endocrine health supplement. Premium ingredients include essential vitamins (C, pantothenic acid, and B6), chelated minerals (chromium, zinc, and vanadium), amino acids (N-acetyl-tyrosine and L-carnitine), nonprotein amino acid neurotransmitter GABA, and a slew of unique botanicals—i.e., green tea leaf (with 45% EGCG), forskolin root, American ginseng root, garcinia fruit, and banaba leaf. Note: While the hormonal health benefits are quite impressive, the large serving (four capsules per day) should be considered if swallowing multiple supplements daily isn’t your forte.*
Best for men: Thorne MediBolic®
Pros
- Multivitamin/mineral complex
- 18g plant-based protein
- 10g soluble fiber
Cons
- Only 14 servings
- Plastic container
Whether you want to enhance your energy balance or you’re simply seeking some metabolism support in between meals, this plant-based protein powder delivers an array of 13 vitamins, eight minerals, six botanicals, and six bioactives with demonstrated metabolic health benefits—and all in a delicious vanilla-cinnamon flavor profile! Mix two scoops into water, your favorite nut milk, or your morning smoothie to help promote thermogenesis, build lean muscle mass, regulate healthy blood sugar levels, and more.*
Best for women over 50: MenoLabs MenoFit®
Pros
- Gut health & longevity support
- Woman-owned business
- Short list of "other" ingredients
Cons
- May not be suitable for sensitive stomachs
A comprehensive probiotic specifically created to address hormonal challenges that come with menopause? Say less! This innovative formula features prebiotic and probiotic blends, essential vitamins and minerals (including high-potency doses of methylated and bioactive B vitamins), and an array of beneficial botanical ingredients that support metabolic health—like fruits bitter melon and barberry, which help increase insulin sensitivity and regulate healthy blood sugar levels.*
Best for blood sugar metabolism: Metagenics MetaGlycemX™
Pros
- High-potency, bioactive B complex
- 500mg cinnamon bark
Cons
- Long list of “other” ingredients
With targeted micronutrients and a unique blend of botanical ingredients that includes plant powerhouses green tea leaf (167 milligrams) and cinnamon bark (500 milligrams), this dynamic formula supports healthy glucose and insulin metabolism for optimal blood sugar regulation. Other ingredients worth mentioning include high-potency doses of methylated and bioactive Bs, amino acid taurine, and potent antioxidant alpha-lipoic acid. Blood sugar balance, here we come!
Best for thyroid support:: Pure Encapsulations Thyroid Support Complex
Pros
- Promotes thyroid hormone synthesis
- Unique blend of Ayurvedic herbs
Cons
- Plastic bottle
The thyroid gland’s main job is to regulate metabolism. In other words, a healthy, well-functioning thyroid is absolutely vital to not only endocrine health, but metabolic health as well. This targeted supplement formula features minerals critical to thyroid function and thyroid hormone production (i.e., selenium, iodine, and zinc) and antioxidants to combat oxidative stress (e.g., vitamins A and C, selenium, guggul, and turmeric). A blend of Ayurvedic herbs ashwagandha, guggul, turmeric, and forskohlii provide additional thyroid support (and a boost of plant power) for a truly comprehensive formula that enhances endocrine function and promotes a healthy metabolism.*
Metabolism supplement FAQs:
What is metabolism?
In simple terms, metabolism is a vital process in which the body converts the food and drinks we consume from our diet into energy to fuel our bodies daily. This energy is essential for driving “basic” bodily functions (like the digestion and absorption of nutrients in our gut, breathing, our heart beating, blood circulating throughout our vasculature, etc.), complex physiological pathways in our cells and tissues (e.g., RNA transcription into various proteins, DNA synthesis, neuron signals in our brain, etc.), and physical actions that require more energy (like physical activity, immune responses, and healing).
Metabolism and metabolic rate are closely related. Metabolic rate can be broken down into three different components: resting metabolic rate (aka resting energy expenditure, or REE), thermogenesis, and energy burned during physical activity. REE refers to the amount of energy (i.e., calories) burned to keep all those “basic” physiological functions running when the body is at rest. REE happens to make up the bulk of our total daily energy expenditure, or use.
Thermogenesis describes the process of heat generation (the primary product of metabolism) that occurs as a result of food intake and activation of brown adipose (fat) tissue and supports whole-body energy balance. The third and final way we expend energy (i.e., burn calories) is through physical activity—which includes any daily movement we engage in, no matter the intensity.
Daily metabolism and metabolic health are critical for promoting not only a healthy weight and body composition, but also overall health and well-being. There are many variables that influence the health and efficiency of our body's metabolism and metabolic rate—including age, body composition, muscle mass, biological sex, thyroid health, physical activity, dietary patterns, and even our genetics and epigenetics.
Who can benefit from metabolism-boosting supplements?
Metabolism includes countless chemical reactions and pathways that drive essential functions in the body every day, and only 12% of Americans are considered metabolically healthy. For this reason, supporting metabolism and metabolic health on a daily basis should be a universal wellness goal! Lifestyle, physical activity, restorative sleep, and healthful nutrition habits are all vital to supporting an active metabolism. To further synergize healthy lifestyle and nutrition choices, targeted metabolism supplements can further support essential components of metabolic health and enhance daily metabolic performance.
How do metabolism boosting supplements work?
Many targeted supplement ingredients (e.g., cayenne pepper, EGCG and caffeine from green tea, grains of paradise, and veld grape) have been clinically shown to promote metabolic health by activating brown adipose (fat) tissue, decreasing body fat, supporting healthy blood sugar levels, regulating appetite and hunger hormones, and enhancing thermogenesis.*
When used in conjunction with healthy lifestyle habits (e.g., a well-balanced diet, regular physical activity, getting adequate sleep, sufficient stress management practices, etc.), a premium metabolism supplement can further bolster metabolic health and function.*
How else can you boost your metabolism?
Many practices that promote whole-body health and overall well-being can also help rev up your metabolism. Staying hydrated; eating well-balanced, nutrient-dense foods; getting deep, quality sleep; supporting hormonal health (i.e., making sure your hunger, thyroid, and stress hormones are all balanced); developing healthy stress management practices; and incorporating physical movement into your daily routine are all great ways to bolster your metabolic health and support a healthy, active metabolism.
The takeaway.
Metabolism is a complicated subject, to say the least. Luckily, you can build a foundation of daily habits to help promote metabolic health—like incorporating more movement into your daily routine, eating a nutrient-dense diet, regulating your stress levels, and getting deep, restorative sleep.
Once you’ve incorporated one (or many) of these healthy habits, introducing one of these targeted supplements to your daily wellness routine is an easy and effective way to further support a healthy metabolism.*
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition. Chamberlain believes in taking small steps to improve your well-being—whether that means eating more plant-based foods, checking in with a therapist weekly, or spending quality time with your closest friends. When she isn’t typing away furiously at her keyboard, you can find her cooking in the kitchen, hanging outside, or doing a vinyasa flow.