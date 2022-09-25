That said, many people still struggle to bolster their metabolic health. Between the standard American diet and sedentary lifestyles becoming more and more prevalent (hello, desk jobs!), most of the U.S. population isn’t metabolically healthy—a whopping 78%, to be exact.

Additionally, only 6.8% of Americans have optimal cardiometabolic health, according to a 2022 study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology. Among the cardiometabolic health components analyzed, the largest declines since 2000 were for adiposity (i.e., overweight and obesity) and blood glucose levels.

Based on all of this evidence, we know two things to be true: