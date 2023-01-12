How To Optimize Your Metabolism & Achieve Your Healthy Weight Goals This Year
While nuanced, maintaining a healthy weight—and, more importantly, supporting an active metabolism—are key components to your whole-body health and well-being.
That said, there are myriad factors that influence your weight and overall body composition (i.e., the personalized matrix of fat, bone, and muscle that make up a human body) that may be playing a bigger role in your weight journey than you realize—such as genes, life stage, sex, hormones, body composition, physical activity, gut health, stressors, health care access (or lack thereof), and food security.
If you’ve tried upgrading your nutrition, sleep schedule, hydration, and physical activity but still see minimal changes in your fat stores and overall body composition, it’s possible that your metabolism is making the process harder than it needs to be. Luckily, there's a science-backed tool that can help. Enter: metabolism+.
How metabolism+ promotes a healthy body composition.
This metabolism-supporting formula isn’t a sketchy weight loss supplement (far from it, actually). mindbodygreen’s metabolism+ is a plant-based solution for increasing metabolic rate and promoting a healthy weight and body composition, thanks to its premium, clinically researched ingredients: cayenne pepper, veld grape, grains of paradise, and EGCG plus caffeine from green tea leaves.*
According to nutrition scientist Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN, these powerhouse plant ingredients have multidimensional abilities to support metabolism physiology that are clearly demonstrated in clinical research.*
"In addition to its energizing effects, metabolism+ helps enhance and optimize metabolic rate, thermogenic calorie burn, satiety, energy balance, cardiometabolic health biomarkers, and body composition,”* Ferira previously shared. Combined, these actions help support an active metabolism—which, in turn, promotes healthy body composition maintenance.*
Of course, metabolism supplementation isn’t the end-all, be-all solution to achieving and sustaining a healthy weight. It's a powerful tool in your overall toolkit, though. Long-term nutritional strategies (like metabolism+) that help support a healthy body composition and adiposity level are best utilized in conjunction with other healthy, energy-balancing lifestyle practices (e.g., maintaining a nutrient-dense diet, regular physical activity, getting deep and restful sleep).*
If you’re someone who’s tried every weight management tip in the book and still struggles to lose excess weight, metabolism+ may be just the tool you need to finally achieve your healthy body composition goals this year.*
The takeaway.
Combining targeted approaches like supplementation with other healthy weight maintenance practices (e.g., eating a nutrient-dense diet packed with complex carbs, lean proteins, and healthy fats; prioritizing movement throughout the week; and getting adequate amounts of restful sleep), may be just the boost you need to achieve your body composition goals.
mindbodygreen’s metabolism+ formula features five premium, science-backed plant ingredients shown to improve your metabolic health and support healthy weight—and in only two capsules a day!*
