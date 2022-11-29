Why It's Time To Evolve From BMI & Improve True Markers Of Metabolic Health

If the U.S. got a metabolic health report card, it would be failing. Indeed, when considering blood sugar, lipids, and inflammation (the trifecta of cardiometabolic health status)—a shocking seven out eight Americans are metabolically unhealthy.

According to nationally representative data, almost three-quarters (73%), of U.S. adults have a BMI that meets criteria for overweight or obesity5 . Additionally, over 11 percent of the U.S. population suffers from diabetes6 , while another one-third of U.S. adults have prediabetes7 (which if not reversed, will often progress to full-blown diabetes).

Furthermore, half of American adults have high blood pressure (aka hypertension8 )—that’s over 100 million people. Lipid dysregulation (i.e., dyslipidemia) runs rampant, too. Nearly 40 percent of adults have high total cholesterol9 .

Within this epidemic, socioeconomic inequities are evident, with BIPOC communities affected disproportionately by metabolic health concerns. What’s more, even our youth are suffering from metabolic dysfunction and its many comorbid consequences. Over 20 percent of children and adolescents ages 6 and older have obesity10 , and 7 percent of children already have high cholesterol11 .

Even our country’s healthcare providers are suffering metabolically. Doctor Kien Vuu, M.D., and bestselling author of Thrive State: Your Blueprint for Optimal Health, Longevity, and Peak Performance candidly shares that: “Before I was a doctor specializing in performance medicine and helping clients leverage pivotal wellness strategies like targeted nutrition, I was a doctor personally struggling with excess weight and suffering with cardiometabolic health dysfunction (all before the age of 40).”

He goes on to say that he doesn’t regret the journey, because he knows firsthand “how crucial metabolic health is for my whole-body health and longevity. And I get to empower and equip people striving for holistic health.”