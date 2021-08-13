mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
New Study Uncovers When Metabolism May Really Start To Peak & Decline

New Study Uncovers When Metabolism May Really Start To Peak & Decline

Abby Moore
Assistant Managing Editor By Abby Moore
Assistant Managing Editor
Abby Moore is an assistant managing editor at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Older Women Getting Ready for a Jog

Image by Trinette Reed / Stocksy

August 13, 2021 — 16:20 PM

I've heard many a middle-aged family member tell me their metabolism "just isn't what it was in their 20s." And while aging does usher in several changes, a new study published in the journal Science says changes in your energy expenditure (i.e., metabolism) may not happen as early as you'd think

To get the most accurate and comprehensive data on metabolism's average peak and decline, researchers gathered various studies into one single database, called the IAEA Doubly Labelled Water (DLW) Database. Together, the researchers analyzed the daily energy expenditure of more than 6,600 people between 8 days and 95 years old. 

In order to figure out how many calories each participant burned in one day (doing vital activities like breathing, digesting, pumping blood, and everyday movement like using stairs, washing the dishes, fidgeting, etc.), researchers used a urine test method called "doubly labeled water," which measures how quickly certain molecules are flushed out of the body. Based on the data they gathered, here's what the researchers found.

When metabolism peaks. 

Much to the authors' surprise, growth spurts in puberty did not play a role in a speedy metabolism. The actual peak happens much, much earlier in life—as in, the first 12 months. 

At 1 year old, babies are burning calories 50% faster for their size than an adult does. "Something is happening inside a baby's cells to make them more active, and we don't know what those processes are yet," study co-author Herman Pontzer, Ph.D., said in a news release

Following that first year of life, the research shows that metabolism slows down by about 3% every year until it levels to a new normal in the 20s.

This might explain why kids start becoming pickier (i.e., experiencing an "appetite slump") at around 2 years old. As parenting expert Emily Oster, Ph.D., explained during an episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, "At some point early on in toddlerhood...kids get less hungry. That's fine. They don't need as many calories, [so] they aren't eating quite as much as they did before." 

Advertisement

When metabolism starts to slow down.

Another surprise to the authors? Midlife (and menopause, for that matter) did not play a role in slowing metabolism. Between participants' 20s, 30s, 40s, and 50s, their energy expenditures remained stable. They didn't start declining until after 60 years old, and even then it was gradual (about 0.7% per year.) 

Functional Nutrition Coaching

Access cutting edge nutrition information from the world’s top doctors & experts


Functional Nutrition Coaching

Loss of muscle mass and the slowing down of cells are two possible explanations for this change later in life, Pontzer explained. "All of this points to the conclusion that tissue metabolism—the work that the cells are doing—is changing over the course of the lifespan in ways we haven't fully appreciated before," he said. In other words, a healthy metabolism may have more to do with cellular health versus chronological age alone. 

Advertisement

Bottom line.

"These changes shed light on human development and aging and should help shape nutrition and health strategies across the life span," the study states. And while the body does begin changing in its 60s, it's never too late to start implementing longevity rituals to help enhance your quality of life and potentially extend its length.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore Assistant Managing Editor
Abby Moore is an assistant managing editor at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

6 Things This Chiropractor Keeps On Her Bedside Table For A+ Sleep

Sarah Regan
6 Things This Chiropractor Keeps On Her Bedside Table For A+ Sleep
Integrative Health

I'm An MD & Ayurvedic Expert: These 3 Questions Will Help You Assess Your Health

Avanti Kumar-Singh, M.D.
I'm An MD & Ayurvedic Expert: These 3 Questions Will Help You Assess Your Health
Parenting

4 Expert-Approved Tips We're Taking With Us When We Go Back To School This Year

Alexandra Engler
4 Expert-Approved Tips We're Taking With Us When We Go Back To School This Year
Love

This Therapist Explains How To *Actually* Get Closure After A Breakup

Jordan Dann, MFA, LP, CIRT
This Therapist Explains How To *Actually* Get Closure After A Breakup
Integrative Health

I'm A Keto Neuroscientist: This Is How Going Keto Affects Your Gut Microbiome

Jamie Schneider
I'm A Keto Neuroscientist: This Is How Going Keto Affects Your Gut Microbiome
Home

The Chefs Have Spoken: These Are The 10 Best Cutting Boards You Can Buy

Emma Loewe
The Chefs Have Spoken: These Are The 10 Best Cutting Boards You Can Buy
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Functional Food

This Is What A Swimsuit Supermodel Eats In A Day For Fuel & Glowing Skin

Alexandra Engler
This Is What A Swimsuit Supermodel Eats In A Day For Fuel & Glowing Skin
Spirituality

Are You A Free Spirit? 15 Signs You Are One & What It Means

Sarah Regan
Are You A Free Spirit? 15 Signs You Are One & What It Means
Recipes

This 3-Ingredient Cocktail Is Like A Grown-Up Lemonade With Gut-Friendly Perks*

Abby Moore
This 3-Ingredient Cocktail Is Like A Grown-Up Lemonade With Gut-Friendly Perks*
Mental Health

You've Heard Of Probiotics, But What Are Psychobiotics? Scientists Explain

Jason Wachob
You've Heard Of Probiotics, But What Are Psychobiotics? Scientists Explain
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional Medicine Expert: Stop Overlooking This Health-Impacting Trigger

William Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C.
I'm A Functional Medicine Expert: Stop Overlooking This Health-Impacting Trigger
Beauty

How To Tell You Have A Diamond Face Shape + 7 Gorgeous Hair & Makeup Tips

Jamie Schneider
How To Tell You Have A Diamond Face Shape + 7 Gorgeous Hair & Makeup Tips
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/study-findings-metabolism-peak-decline

Your article and new folder have been saved!