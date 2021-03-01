While there's debate among doctors and nutritionists regarding the healthiest diet for longevity, the general consensus is that eating a diverse array of whole foods, rich in nutrients, does support an overall healthy lifestyle. For some, that might include sustainably sourced meat and fish, and for others, that means an entirely meatless diet.

Of the people she spoke to, "a lot of them were eating high plant-based diets," Edosomwan says, "but not all." The key takeaway is to find the healthy eating style that works for you and stick to it, she says.

Genetic testing, working with a nutritionist, or keeping track of your body's response to certain foods, are all effective methods for finding the right type of diet for you.