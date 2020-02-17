When they looked more closely at the diet, they found that the health benefits were likely the result of an increase in bacteria that support the production of short-chain fatty acids while decreasing the production of bile acids, which have been linked to increased risks of insulin resistance and fatty liver, among other things.

According to the report, the foods encouraged by the Mediterranean diet led to an increase in dietary fiber; vitamins C, B6, and B9; and minerals like copper, potassium, iron, manganese, and magnesium.

The researchers do point out that while there appears to be a definite link, the direction of the connection—which result is leading to the other—is harder to pin down.

"While the results of this study shed light on some of the rules of this three-way interplay, several factors such as age, body mass index, disease status and initial dietary patterns may play a key role in determining the extent of success of these interactions," they explained.

They do say that, even with this consideration, a Mediterranean diet does appear to support warding off frailty in older people.

In addition to the benefits highlighted in this study, the Mediterranean diet has also been linked to improved metabolism, increased heart health, and more. If you're thinking about giving it a try, make sure you know all the tips and tricks to get the most from the diet.