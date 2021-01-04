For the fourth year in a row, the Mediterranean Diet is named as the No. 1 best diet overall in the annual ranking of the best diets conducted by U.S. News & World Report.

The group's 2021 rankings appeared this morning, and once again this increasingly familiar diet topped the overall list, it also ranked first in four other categories: Best Diet for Healthy Eating, Easiest Diet to Follow, Best Diet for Diabetes, and Best Plant Based Diets. It also took the second top slot on the Best Heart-Healthy Diets list.

“COVID has been our overriding health concern for this past year and potentially distracted us from others, but the reality is, diet is more important than ever,” David Katz, M.D., preventive medicine specialist and former Director of the Yale Prevention Research Center, told U.S. News. “Diet not only influences everything about our health over a lifetime, but it acutely affects the function of our immune system and exerts an outsized influence on risk factors related to COVID.”

In a year where we've discussed immunity arguably more than ever before, there's been a disconcerting lack of discussion of the roll that our nutrition plays in our immune health. When mindbodygreen spoke with Katz in September, he didn't hesitate to press the importance of diet in this year, especially:

"The greatest single influence of whether you develop a bad chronic disease or die prematurely is your diet quality," he said. "Diet is constantly, universally important. Literature showing that it is the single leading predictor of all-cause mortality is incontrovertible."