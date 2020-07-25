8 Mediterranean Diet Cookbooks That RDs Recommend For Healthy Meal Inspo

The Weeknight Mediterranean Kitchen

This cookbook by Samantha Ferraro is a favorite of registered dietitian Ella Davar, R.D., CDN for its emphasis on a healthy and convenient way to eat Mediterranean meals every day. "I believe it is essential to learn to stick to a healthy lifestyle with recipes that don't feel like too much work," Davar tells mbg. "Don't wait for a vacation on the Mediterranean sea or order in from a Greek cafe—get this fun book instead."

The Weeknight Mediterranean Kitchen: 80 Authentic, Healthy Recipes Made Quick and Easy for Everyday Cooking by Samantha Ferraro