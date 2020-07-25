8 Mediterranean Diet Cookbooks That RDs Recommend For Healthy Meal Inspo

8 Best Mediterranean Diet Cookbooks To Make Healthy Meal Planning Easy
The Mediterranean diet was voted the the top diet for overall health by U.S. News & World Report for its non-restrictive, easy-to-follow guidelines and health benefits. For anyone interested in following the eating plan—or simply incorporating more whole grains, fruits and veggies, and flavorful spices into their diet—these eight cookbooks are a good place to start.
The Weeknight Mediterranean Kitchen
This cookbook by Samantha Ferraro is a favorite of registered dietitian Ella Davar, R.D., CDN for its emphasis on a healthy and convenient way to eat Mediterranean meals every day. "I believe it is essential to learn to stick to a healthy lifestyle with recipes that don't feel like too much work," Davar tells mbg. "Don't wait for a vacation on the Mediterranean sea or order in from a Greek cafe—get this fun book instead."
The Weeknight Mediterranean Kitchen: 80 Authentic, Healthy Recipes Made Quick and Easy for Everyday Cooking by Samantha Ferraro
Jerusalem: A Cookbook
The two authors and chefs behind this cookbook were born in Jerusalem the same year. Along with recipes from the region, they share their separate histories and experiences living in different areas of the same city.
Jerusalem: A Cookbook by Yotam Ottolenghi and Sami Tamimi
The Complete Mediterranean Cookbook
"This cookbook has over 500 recipes so I always find some inspiration," culinary and integrative dietitian Marisa Moore, MBA., RDN, L.D. tells mbg. "And being the unapologetic food nerd I am, I love the extra details they provide on technique!" This cookbook is especially helpful for people new to the Mediterranean diet, Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN says.
The Complete Mediterranean Cookbook by America’s Test Kitchen
The Mediterranean Diabetes Cookbook
This cookbook caters to people living with diabetes, but registered dietitian Shamera Robinson, MPH, RDN, L.D. tells mbg the simple layout makes it easy for anyone wanting to try a Mediterranean diet. "The Mediterranean Diabetes Cookbook offers an overview of Mediterranean eating habits, sections delicious recipes based on food groups (making things easier to find), and provides sample menus and snack suggestions to make meal planning easier," she says.
The Mediterranean Diabetes Cookbook by Amy Riolo
The 30-Minute Mediterranean Diet Cookbook
For just 30 minutes or less each night, this cookbook can help people make nourishing meals, rich in seafood and veggies. Along with tasty recipes, the authors—who are also registered dietitians— explain the history and health benefits of a Mediterranean diet. "This one is great because the recipes are simple, quick, and very approachable," Moore says.
The 30-Minute Mediterranean Diet Cookbook: 101 Easy, Flavorful Recipes for Lifelong Health by Deanna Seagrave-Daly, R.D. and Serena Ball, R.D.
The Blue Zones Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100
This cookbook, by longevity researcher Dan Buettner, is inspired by the five locations around the world where people live longest—also called The Blue Zones. "I definitely recommend it to all my clients to understand the lifestyle of the centenarians, as well as the nourishment that they get through local seasonal food and preparation methods," Davar says.
The Blue Zones Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100 by Dan Buettner
Under the Mediterranean Sun
"This book feels like an adventure," Davar says. The authors traveled throughout southern Europe, the Middle East, and northern Africa to learn about the culture, the people, and the food. "The recipes are fabulous and worth trying and learning new ways of eating a diet rich in colorful vegetables, fruits, nuts, and seeds," she says.
Under the Mediterranean Sun: A food journey from Northern Africa to Southern Europe and the Middle East by Nadia Zerouali and Merijn Tol
The Mediterranean Diet Cookbook for Two
Cooking for one and cooking for a crowd can be simple, but cooking for two takes a bit of guesswork when it comes to proper portions. This Mediterranean diet cookbook eliminates any confusion, with perfectly portioned meals for a duo. (Those who live alone can enjoy it too, with some leftovers).
The Mediterranean Diet Cookbook for Two: 100 Perfectly Portioned Recipes for Healthy Eating by Anne Danahy RDN
