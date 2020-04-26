11 Tasty Mediterranean Diet Snacks To Keep You Satisfied Between Meals

The Mediterranean diet is considered one of the best diets for overall health, including benefits for your heart, metabolism, mood, memory, and gut. The combination of fresh food, healthy fats, and flavorful spices make the eating style nonrestrictive and easy to follow.

While there are plenty of ways to enjoy the Mediterranean diet during breakfast, lunch, and dinner, let's not skimp on snacktime. We rounded up 11 of the best Med-diet-approved snack recipes to satisfy your stomach in between meals.