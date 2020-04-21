mindbodygreen

Close banner
Recipes

11 Mediterranean Diet Breakfasts To Hold You Over Until Lunch

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Greek yogurt with honey, figs, nuts and muesli

Image by Susan Brook-Dammann / Stocksy

April 21, 2020 — 1:54 AM

For the past three years, the Mediterranean diet has been ranked the top diet for overall health by the U.S. News & World Report. Aside from being non-restrictive and relatively simple to follow, the Mediterranean diet has many proven health benefits, like reducing metabolic diseases, improving heart health, and supporting healthy aging

Whether you choose to follow the eating style for its delicious and vast range of whole foods, or for its known health benefits, there’s no better meal to start than with breakfast. We rounded up 11 of our favorite breakfast recipes that you can enjoy while following a Mediterranean diet. 

1. Sweet Potato Breakfast Patties 

11 Mediterranean Diet Breakfasts To Hold You Over Until Lunch

Image by Alan de Herrera / Contributor

When you think of breakfast patties, sausage most likely comes to mind, but these sweet potato breakfast patties are completely vegetarian. The sweet potatoes provide a healthy dose of vitamin C, while the lentils contain gut-friendly fiber. The recipe recommends topping them with Greek yogurt and berries, but for a more savory option, consider avocado, salt, and pepper.

Article continues below

2. Greek Yogurt With Fruit And Honey

Bowl of Greek Yogurt topped with honey, bee pollen and honeycomb

Image by Mariela Naplatanova / Stocksy

If you’re looking for a quick, but nourishing breakfast option, yogurt bowls are almost always a good idea. This Greek yogurt recipe only requires two ingredients to make at home. When it’s had time to thicken and chill in the fridge, top it with Mediterranean-diet approved fruits, like figs, pomegranate, or berries, and a drizzle of honey. For extra protein and crunch, add walnuts.

3. Sweet Potato Toast 

11 Mediterranean Diet Breakfasts To Hold You Over Until Lunch

Image by Nadine Greeff / Stocksy

While you can enjoy whole grain breads on the Mediterranean diet, try switching up your avocado toast with these sweet potato toasts. You’ll get the same satisfaction from the smoked salmon and avocado toppings, but with a more nutrient-dense sweet potato vessel.

Article continues below

4. Spanish Omelet 

Omelet with Fresh Tomatoes, Parsley, and Arugula

Image by Davide Illini / Stocksy

This Spanish omelet, also called a Spanish tortilla, is made with high-fiber potatoes and nourishing vegetables like red bell peppers and sweet onions. Though it’s technically a breakfast food, the Mediterranean staple is also great for lunch or dinner.

5. Keto Breakfast Pizza

Keto Breakfast Pizza with Tomato, Pepperoni, and Mozzarella

Image by Lauren Volo / Contributor

Though this keto breakfast pizza calls for pepperoni, simply substituting sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers, or onions will make it both nutritious and Med-diet approved.

Article continues below

6. Oatmeal With An Egg 

11 Mediterranean Diet Breakfasts To Hold You Over Until Lunch

Image by Mariela Naplatanova

Oatmeal with an egg is surprisingly not the same thing as savory oatmeal. While you can add pureed vegetables or savory spices, this meal can also be enjoyed more traditionally with berries, cinnamon, and honey. The eggs simply work to make the dish creamier and more filling.

7. Egg And Tomato Shakshuka

Shakshuka in an iron skillet with parmesan cheese and a cheese grater

Image by Cameron Whitman / Stocksy

Egg shakshuka is a common Middle Eastern dish that’s both comforting and nutritious. Like most shakshuka, this one provides a good source of vitamin C and beta-carotene from the red peppers and tomatoes. The less common addition of Brussels sprouts, spinach, and zucchini, however, also ensures you start your day with a good amount of green vegetables.

Article continues below

8. Vegan Green Shakshuka

This Vegan Green Shakshuka Has a Surprising Replace For Eggs

Image by Lizzie Mayson / Contributor

If you don't eat animal products, you can still enjoy a Mediterranean shakshuka dish...just with a twist. This vegan green shakshuka features plant-based yogurt instead of eggs. It's also packed with dark green leafy vegetables, herbs, and cannellini beans, which means it's bursting with vitamins A, B5, B6, C, E, and K; folate; potassium; manganese; and thiamine, along with protein and fiber.

9. Cauliflower Smoothie With Blueberry And Cinnamon

11 Mediterranean Diet Breakfasts To Hold You Over Until Lunch

Image by Vera Lair / Stocksy

Adding frozen cauliflower to this blueberry and cinnamon smoothie helps to create a creamy texture, and also provides a good source of vitamins C, K, and folate. This recipe calls for blueberries, but any dark berries, like blackberries, will provide a healthy dose of antioxidants.

Article continues below

10. Nut Butter With Whole Grain Toast

Peanut Butter Banana Toast

Image by Trent Lanz / Stocksy

Nuts are a primary staple in the Mediterranean diet. Making a homemade nut butter, like cardamom pistachio, will ensure that your creamy spread doesn't have any added sugars or additives. Simply toast a piece of whole grain bread, lather on your nut butter, and you've got a protein-packed breakfast.

11. Superfood Breakfast Bowl

low fodmap oatmeal with banana, blueberries and hazlenuts

Image by Nataša Mandić / Stocksy

This superfood breakfast bowl is high in healthy carbohydrates, which provides both fiber and energy to hold you over until lunchtime. The combination of berries, vanilla, and cinnamon adds a sweet burst to the quinoa porridge.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

These Nutrient-Dense Beans Are A Great Source Of Fiber & Protein

Abby Moore
These Nutrient-Dense Beans Are A Great Source Of Fiber & Protein
Functional Food

How To Make Your Own Delicious Oat Milk At Home + Health Benefits

Kristine Thomason
How To Make Your Own Delicious Oat Milk At Home + Health Benefits
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Home

An Herbalist Spills Her Favorite DIY Recipes For Every Room Of The House

Christine Buckley
An Herbalist Spills Her Favorite DIY Recipes For Every Room Of The House
Personal Growth

We're All Facing Loss Right Now: How To Cope, From A Grief Expert

Jason Wachob
We're All Facing Loss Right Now: How To Cope, From A Grief Expert
Beauty

From Skin-Brightening To Hydration: 5 Aloe Vera Face Masks To Make You Glow

Jamie Schneider
From Skin-Brightening To Hydration: 5 Aloe Vera Face Masks To Make You Glow
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

The 5 Essential Vitamins You're Likely Missing, According To An MD

Christina Coughlin
The 5 Essential Vitamins You're Likely Missing, According To An MD
Beauty

5 Quick, No-Fuss Hair Styling Tips For All Your Virtual Meetings

Jamie Schneider
5 Quick, No-Fuss Hair Styling Tips For All Your Virtual Meetings
Off-the-Grid

I Used To Live Super Low-Waste—Until COVID Happened: Here's How I'm Adjusting

Abby Cannon, J.D., R.D., CDN
I Used To Live Super Low-Waste—Until COVID Happened: Here's How I'm Adjusting
Integrative Health

6 Things Experts Look For In A High-Quality Hemp Oil

Emma Loewe
6 Things Experts Look For In A High-Quality Hemp Oil
Social Good

6 Ways Anyone Can Help Domestic Violence Victims During COVID-19

Kelly Gonsalves
6 Ways Anyone Can Help Domestic Violence Victims During COVID-19
Personal Growth

I'm A Pregnant Hospital Pediatrician: Here's How I'm Coping With COVID-19

Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D.
I'm A Pregnant Hospital Pediatrician: Here's How I'm Coping With COVID-19
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/mediterranean-diet-breakfast

Your article and new folder have been saved!