11 Mediterranean Diet Breakfasts To Hold You Over Until Lunch

For the past three years, the Mediterranean diet has been ranked the top diet for overall health by the U.S. News & World Report. Aside from being non-restrictive and relatively simple to follow, the Mediterranean diet has many proven health benefits, like reducing metabolic diseases, improving heart health, and supporting healthy aging.

Whether you choose to follow the eating style for its delicious and vast range of whole foods, or for its known health benefits, there’s no better meal to start than with breakfast. We rounded up 11 of our favorite breakfast recipes that you can enjoy while following a Mediterranean diet.