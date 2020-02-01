This Vegan Green Shakshuka Has A Surprising Replacement For Eggs

This gorgeously green pot of goodness uses plant-based yogurt in place of traditional eggs. Za’atar is a blend of dried herbs, and it is a wonderful way to add a Middle Eastern flavor to any dish, while the combo of fresh mint, dill, and parsley keeps it tasting light and clean.

Packed with sources of vitamins A, B5, B6, C, E, and K, folate, potassium, manganese, and thiamine, while being high in protein and fiber—trust us, this one is good for you!