mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

This Vegan Green Shakshuka Has A Surprising Replacement For Eggs

Ian Theasby & Henry Firth
Contributing writers By Ian Theasby & Henry Firth
Contributing writers
Ian Theasby and Henry Firth are the founders of BOSH, the largest plant-based video channel on Facebook.
This Vegan Green Shakshuka Has a Surprising Replace For Eggs

Image by Lizzie Mayson / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
February 1, 2020 — 13:25 PM

This gorgeously green pot of goodness uses plant-based yogurt in place of traditional eggs. Za’atar is a blend of dried herbs, and it is a wonderful way to add a Middle Eastern flavor to any dish, while the combo of fresh mint, dill, and parsley keeps it tasting light and clean.

Packed with sources of vitamins A, B5, B6, C, E, and K, folate, potassium, manganese, and thiamine, while being high in protein and fiber—trust us, this one is good for you! 

Vegan Green Shakshuka

Serves 2

Article continues below

Ingredients:

  • 1 leek
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1 (14 oz) can cannellini beans
  • ½ cup fresh mint leaves
  • ½ cup fresh parsley leaves
  • ½ cup fresh dill
  • 1 ripe avocado
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 ½ cups frozen peas
  • 7 oz fresh spinach leaves
  • 3 ½ tbsp plant-based yogurt
  • ½ tsp za’atar
  • Salt and black pepper
  • 4 slices crusty whole wheat bread, to serve

Method:

  1. Trim and thinly slice the leek. Peel and grate the garlic. Drain and rinse the cannellini beans. Roughly chop the mint, parsley, and dill. Halve and carefully pit the avocado by tapping the pit firmly with the heel of a knife so that it lodges in the pit, then twist and remove. Scoop out and slice the avocado flesh.
  2. Heat the olive oil in the large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the leek and cook, stirring, for 5 minutes, until softened. Turn down the heat, add the garlic, and stir for another minute.
  3. Add the beans and peas and stir for 2 minutes. Add the spinach, one handful at a time, stirring constantly and allowing each batch of spinach to wilt down before adding the next
  4. When all the spinach has wilted and the peas are thoroughly thawed and cooked through, take the pan off the heat, stir in the mint, parsley, and dill, and season to perfection with salt and pepper. Top with the yogurt, za’atar, and the sliced avocado, and serve with crusty whole wheat bread. 

Excerpted from BOSH! Healthy Vegan by Henry Firth and Ian Theasby. Copyright © 2020 by Henry Firth and Ian Theasby. Reprinted by permission of William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Ian Theasby & Henry Firth
Ian Theasby & Henry Firth Contributing writers
Ian Theasby and Henry Firth are the founders of BOSH, the largest plant-based video channel on Facebook. They both adopted a plant-based lifestyle and in 2016 they started BOSH. In just...

More On This Topic

Recipes

15 Trader Joe's Products & Recipes To Win Your Super Bowl Party Sunday

Sarah Regan
15 Trader Joe's Products & Recipes To Win Your Super Bowl Party Sunday
Functional Food

These Foods Have An Antioxidant That Decreases Alzheimer's Disease Risk

Abby Moore
These Foods Have An Antioxidant That Decreases Alzheimer's Disease Risk
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Integrative Health

How To Keep Your Hands Germ-Free, From An Infectious Disease Specialist

Abby Moore
How To Keep Your Hands Germ-Free, From An Infectious Disease Specialist
Sex

Yes, Clit Piercings Can Increase Sexual Pleasure. Here's What To Know

Suzannah Weiss
Yes, Clit Piercings Can Increase Sexual Pleasure. Here's What To Know
Integrative Health

What Is The Keto Flu? Here's How An RD Recommends Preventing It

Ali Miller, R.D., L.D., CDE
What Is The Keto Flu? Here's How An RD Recommends Preventing It
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Climate Change

Knock On Wood: This Carbon-Absorbing Material May Be The Future Of Green Cities

Eliza Sullivan
Knock On Wood: This Carbon-Absorbing Material May Be The Future Of Green Cities
Home

This Home Brand Wants To Help Kickstart Your Spring Cleaning Routine

Eliza Sullivan
This Home Brand Wants To Help Kickstart Your Spring Cleaning Routine
Integrative Health

The Hidden Reason You’re Stressed Out & What You Can Do About It Right Now

Molly Maloof, M.D.
The Hidden Reason You’re Stressed Out & What You Can Do About It Right Now
Love

How To Choose A Partner Based On Your Enneagram, From An Expert

Abby Moore
How To Choose A Partner Based On Your Enneagram, From An Expert
Motivation

The Best Workouts For Introverts (Or If You Need Alone Time)

Betina Gozo
The Best Workouts For Introverts (Or If You Need Alone Time)
Integrative Health

A Rose-Scented Slumber Might Improve Memory Learning, Study Finds

Abby Moore
A Rose-Scented Slumber Might Improve Memory Learning, Study Finds
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/this-vegan-green-shakshuka-is-mediterranean-diet-approved

Your article and new folder have been saved!