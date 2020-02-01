This Vegan Green Shakshuka Has A Surprising Replacement For Eggs
This gorgeously green pot of goodness uses plant-based yogurt in place of traditional eggs. Za’atar is a blend of dried herbs, and it is a wonderful way to add a Middle Eastern flavor to any dish, while the combo of fresh mint, dill, and parsley keeps it tasting light and clean.
Packed with sources of vitamins A, B5, B6, C, E, and K, folate, potassium, manganese, and thiamine, while being high in protein and fiber—trust us, this one is good for you!
Vegan Green Shakshuka
Serves 2
Ingredients:
- 1 leek
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 (14 oz) can cannellini beans
- ½ cup fresh mint leaves
- ½ cup fresh parsley leaves
- ½ cup fresh dill
- 1 ripe avocado
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 ½ cups frozen peas
- 7 oz fresh spinach leaves
- 3 ½ tbsp plant-based yogurt
- ½ tsp za’atar
- Salt and black pepper
- 4 slices crusty whole wheat bread, to serve
Method:
- Trim and thinly slice the leek. Peel and grate the garlic. Drain and rinse the cannellini beans. Roughly chop the mint, parsley, and dill. Halve and carefully pit the avocado by tapping the pit firmly with the heel of a knife so that it lodges in the pit, then twist and remove. Scoop out and slice the avocado flesh.
- Heat the olive oil in the large skillet over medium-high heat. Add the leek and cook, stirring, for 5 minutes, until softened. Turn down the heat, add the garlic, and stir for another minute.
- Add the beans and peas and stir for 2 minutes. Add the spinach, one handful at a time, stirring constantly and allowing each batch of spinach to wilt down before adding the next
- When all the spinach has wilted and the peas are thoroughly thawed and cooked through, take the pan off the heat, stir in the mint, parsley, and dill, and season to perfection with salt and pepper. Top with the yogurt, za’atar, and the sliced avocado, and serve with crusty whole wheat bread.
Excerpted from BOSH! Healthy Vegan by Henry Firth and Ian Theasby. Copyright © 2020 by Henry Firth and Ian Theasby. Reprinted by permission of William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.
And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.