Ian Theasby & Henry FirthContributing writers
Ian Theasby and Henry Firth are the founders of BOSH, the largest plant-based video channel on Facebook. They both adopted a plant-based lifestyle and in 2016 they started BOSH. In just three years they have generated a following that reaches over 25 million people a month. They have co-authored four books, including BOSH! How To Live Vegan, BISH BASH BOSH!, BOSH! Simple Recipes, Amazing Food, All Plants, and BOSH! Healthy Vegan. Henry and Ian currently live and work at their BOSH! studio in London.