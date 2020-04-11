We’ve long since given up hopes of quitting pizza entirely, but this gluten-free take on a pizza for breakfast packs all the best things about it (cheese included) into a five-ingredient recipe that’s sure to make your weekend mornings a little more fun, not to mention tasty.

The ketogenic diet is designed to be high in fats with moderate proteins and a low intake of carbohydrates, which allows the body to enter ketosis—where the body begins using fat and ketones for fuel instead of glucose.

The best part is that this recipe can be changed to align with your favorite pizza combos. Vegetarian? Swap pepperoni for mushrooms. It's a quick and simple way to make a weekend breakfast without using too many ingredients, and the ones you have on hand in particular.