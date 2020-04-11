mindbodygreen

Close banner
Recipes

A 5-Ingredient Keto Breakfast Pizza? It's Not Too Good To Be True

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University.
Keto Breakfast Pizza with Tomato, Pepperoni, and Mozzarella

Image by Lauren Volo / Contributor

April 11, 2020 — 10:05 AM

We’ve long since given up hopes of quitting pizza entirely, but this gluten-free take on a pizza for breakfast packs all the best things about it (cheese included) into a five-ingredient recipe that’s sure to make your weekend mornings a little more fun, not to mention tasty.

The ketogenic diet is designed to be high in fats with moderate proteins and a low intake of carbohydrates, which allows the body to enter ketosis—where the body begins using fat and ketones for fuel instead of glucose.

The best part is that this recipe can be changed to align with your favorite pizza combos. Vegetarian? Swap pepperoni for mushrooms. It's a quick and simple way to make a weekend breakfast without using too many ingredients, and the ones you have on hand in particular.

Breakfast Pizza

Ingredients

  • 2 large eggs, beaten well
  • Italian seasoning
  • 2 slices of tomato, quartered
  • 4 slices pepperoni, in halves
  • 1 ounce mozzarella cheese, grated
  • Salt and black pepper
Article continues below

Method

  1. Grease an oven-safe eight inch round high-sided skillet (a seasoned cast-iron pan is perfect). Heat the prepared pan over medium heat. Set an oven rack six inches under the broiler and preheat the broiler.
  2. Pour the eggs into the hot pan, then sprinkle on the Italian seasoning and season with salt and black pepper.
  3. When the eggs have started to set on the bottom, top with the tomato slices, pepperoni, and mozzarella. Cover the pan and cook for 1 to 2 minutes to fully cook the eggs. Remove from the heat.
  4. Place the pan under the broiler for 1 to 2 minutes to lightly brown the cheese.

Note: Other pizza toppings can be added or substituted, like cooked sausage, mushrooms, or spinach.

Excerpted from Low Carb Yum 5-Ingredient Keto: 120+ Easy Recipes © 2020 by Lisa MarcAurele. Photography © 2020 by Lauren Volo. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.

And are you ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She has bachelor's degrees in journalism and english literature from Boston University, and she has previously written for...

More On This Topic

Recipes

An RD's Breakfast Banana Bread To Support Your Gut, Hair & More

Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
An RD's Breakfast Banana Bread To Support Your Gut, Hair & More
Recipes

These No-Bake Vegan Fudge Brownies Are A (Keto-Friendly) Dream

Eliza Sullivan
These No-Bake Vegan Fudge Brownies Are A (Keto-Friendly) Dream
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Home

4 Ways To Make Washing The Dishes A Little Bit Less Of A Drag

Emma Loewe
4 Ways To Make Washing The Dishes A Little Bit Less Of A Drag
Meditation

A 10-Minute Guided Meditation For Accepting What's Out Of Your Control

Susy Schieffelin, RYT-500
A 10-Minute Guided Meditation For Accepting What's Out Of Your Control
Beauty

Bid Farewell To Your Makeup Bag: Derms Say It's Good To Go Bare

Jamie Schneider
Bid Farewell To Your Makeup Bag: Derms Say It's Good To Go Bare
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

Having Weird Dreams Lately? You Can Blame The Pandemic

Sarah Regan
Having Weird Dreams Lately? You Can Blame The Pandemic
Personal Growth

I Was Very Regimented & Then COVID-19 Happened — Here's How I'm Dealing

Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D.
I Was Very Regimented & Then COVID-19 Happened — Here's How I'm Dealing
Integrative Health

How To Unload Your Groceries Safely During COVID-19

Sarah Regan
How To Unload Your Groceries Safely During COVID-19
Home

How To Dye Easter Eggs Naturally Using Ingredients From The Kitchen

Abby Moore
How To Dye Easter Eggs Naturally Using Ingredients From The Kitchen
Love

Is It OK To Visit Someone's House If You're Both Social Distancing?

Abby Moore
Is It OK To Visit Someone's House If You're Both Social Distancing?
Recipes

6 Marvelous Ways To Make The Most Of Your Matzo This Passover

Jourdan Buchler
6 Marvelous Ways To Make The Most Of Your Matzo This Passover
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-make-keto-breakfast-pizza-with-5-ingredients

Your article and new folder have been saved!