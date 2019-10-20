These Sweet Potato Breakfast Patties Are Packed With Protein
The saying goes that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. In Bright Line Eating, kicking off the day by honoring the commitment we've made sets us up for confidence and success for the rest of the hours and meals to come.
I love breakfast as much as anyone. There's just something comforting about breakfast, right? Many of us settle into a breakfast we like and repeat it every day, choosing only to vary it, if at all, with the seasonal shifts in fresh fruit. It's automatic. It works. It gets our day off on the right foot.
This breakfast, in particular, is jam-packed with nutrients: Greek yogurt is an excellent choice for a breakfast protein, and the lentils in this recipe are one of the least expensive and most healthy protein and fiber options. You'll be sure to have a balanced (and delicious!) morning meal with these sweet potato patties.
Sunday Breakfast Rustic Patties
Ingredients:
- 4 ounces steamed sweet potato
- 1 egg
- 1½ ounces cooked lentils
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)
- 2 ounces yogurt
- 4 ounces blueberries (fresh or frozen)
- 2 ounces banana
Method:
- Lightly mash the sweet potato and banana together with a fork. Crack the egg and mix it in well.
- Add the lentils and combine the mixture, adding the cinnamon, if you like.
- Preheat a large nonstick pan over medium heat. Add the mixture to the pan in large spoonfuls (you can make the patties as large or as small as you like).
- Cook the patties on medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes per side.
- Serve the patties topped with yogurt and blueberries.
Recipe by Josie Colicchia excerpted from The Official Bright Line Eating Cookbook: Weight Loss Made Simple by Susan Peirce Thompson (Hay House Inc., October 22, 2019).
