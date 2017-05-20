Overwhelmed By The Yogurt Aisle? What To Avoid & What To Go For

It’s always a good idea to play it safe by avoiding yogurts with lengthy ingredient labels or with lots of words you can’t pronounce. In fact, the nutrition label should be pretty simple, with just five or six ingredients or less.

Another trick of the (yogurt) trade is to look at the protein-to-sugar ratio. Assuming that you’ve already read the nutrition label and confirmed the ingredients are free of artificial additives and thickeners (right!?), the yogurt with the least sugar and the most protein is going to be the best option. Here are some of my favorite Tovita-approved brands of Greek and Icelandic-style yogurts: