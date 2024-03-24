When asked about the best foods for brain health, neurology experts often recommend options like berries, fatty fish, and kefir thanks to their antioxidants, healthy fats, and probiotics. But when it comes to brain health, consistency is key: Eating a handful of blueberries won't make much of a difference if your overall diet is nutrient-poor or ultra-processed. Instead, aim to work a variety of the foods onto this list into your everyday routine to support your noggin.