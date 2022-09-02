First, a quick primer on choline, a nutrient that’s vital for brain health: Choline is an essential precursor to acetylcholine and phosphatidylcholine—two critical brain compounds.

Acetylcholine is a neurotransmitter (i.e., signaling molecule) involved in basic cognitive processes, while phosphatidylcholine is a phospholipid (i.e., fatty acid-containing molecule) that’s necessary for healthy cell membranes.

Essentially, choline “feeds major metabolic pathways for brain function and structure,” integrative neurologist Romie Mushtaq, M.D., tells mbg. So, it’s no surprise that healthy choline levels are associated with overall cognitive function and performance.

Your liver can produce some choline, but it’s not enough to meet the body’s needs, so it’s important to get enough via food and supplementation. And while it’s found in some foods—like salmon, shiitake mushrooms, eggs, Brussels sprouts, and almonds—most American don’t get enough choline from food. (This is where the supplement citicoline comes in.)

According to Mushtaq, citicoline is the ingredient form of cytidine-diphosphocholine (CDP-choline). Both citicoline and CDP-choline consist of choline; in fact, they’re chemically identical.