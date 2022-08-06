The Nootropic Supplement I Take For Memory Support & Improving My French*
Like most people, I started to get concerned about my mental clarity, cognitive processing efficiency, and general brain health once I entered my forties. And with good reason—I recently read a study that suggested learning, cognitive flexibility, and overall mental performance peaks in our early thirties and becomes more challenging to maintain from there.
This science really concerned me. As the president of mindbodygreen, I work with my brain every day. I also have young kids, so it’s extremely important that I’m able to work and support them (realistically, well into my sixties). That means my brain needs to be in tip-top shape—not just today, but for years to come.
But lately, I’ve started noticing things like name recall have become more difficult. I can easily remember a movie character’s face or the cover of a book I’ve recently read, but I just can’t immediately remember the name of the actor or book author.
I decided to start looking for a supplement that would enhance my cognitive function and brain longevity. The two ingredients that came up most often for supporting mental clarity and performance and promoting overall brain health? Neuronutrient citicoline (specifically, a form called Cognizin®) and antioxidant powerhouse resveratrol.*
How citicoline & resveratrol promote brain longevity.
Citicoline is critical for neurotransmitter production and neuronal function: It supports memory retention and recall, how fast our brains work, and our overall capacity to learn new things (aka neuroplasticity).* In its full-potency dose (i.e., 500 milligrams), this vital bioactive has also been clinically shown to improve mental processing speed, increase mental ATP energy, and enhance the ability to focus.*
Resveratrol also helps with overall cognitive performance, supporting everything from memory to mood balance.* Additionally, this dynamic phytonutrient bolsters blood flow to the brain (which helps transport vital nutrients and oxygen to the central nervous system) and works as a potent antioxidant to deliver neuroprotective properties and promote brain longevity.*
How brain guard+ supports my cognitive health.
As you can imagine, I was very excited when we launched brain guard+ because it has both citicoline and resveratrol, plus kanna—all in clinically researched doses. The combination of citicoline, resveratrol, and kanna together in efficacious dosages is very unique for nootropic supplements in the market.
brain guard+
Brain nutrition for cognitive performance and mental clarity*
While the effects of brain guard+ aren’t immediately noticeable (as with mbg’s other nootropic supplement, focus+), I’ve noticed two incredible benefits since I’ve started taking it daily.
The first is mental clarity. I feel like I can focus much faster. There’s no sign of brain fog when I take this supplement and I can think clearly with an open, sharp mind.*
The second thing I’ve noticed is that my memory recall has improved. Now that I’m taking brain guard+, more often than not, I actually remember the name of an actor or movie I’m trying to recall. I don't need to go to Google and try to find it, I can recall them on my own.*
I also love the French language and have recently (in the last six months or so) become more consistent in my learning. I love how French sounds and started learning it a long time ago, but it’s obviously quite a difficult language to learn.
I started watching familiar movies in French to help with listening and word recognition, and with brain guard+, remembering new vocabulary words has become easier for me.* I’m able to learn and retain French words more easily than I was before, which is very exciting!
The takeaway.
If you’re looking for comprehensive support with brain longevity, mental clarity, and memory retention and recall, I highly recommend brain guard+.*
It doesn’t matter if you’re in your 40s, learning a new language, or simply want to support your long-term cognitive health as soon as possible—this premium memory and brain longevity supplement can help you reach your brain health goals (today and ten years from now!).*
To learn what neurologists, cognitive health scientists, and psychiatrists think of mbg’s brain guard+ formula, read about their expert opinions here.
