Nootropics Are The Brain-Boosting Ingredients You Need In Your Supplement

There are a variety of adaptogenic herbs, plants, mushrooms, bioactives, and phytonutrients that act as nootropic superchargers for your brain.

Adaptogens have taken the spotlight recently—and for good reason! These stimulating plants and herbs help enhance our resilience to stressors. Thanks to their effects on the central nervous system and neurotransmitters, certain adaptogens are also nootropics.

That means the same compounds that help you manage your mental and physical stress will also enhance your cognitive function. (I don’t know about you, but that mix of relaxation and focus is exactly what I need when I’m working on a challenging task.) Some examples of plants, fungi, and herbs lucky enough to exist in this epic crossover are ashwagandha, Ginkgo biloba, lion’s mane mushroom, Panax ginseng, kanna (Sceletium tortuosum), and Rhodiola rosea.*

Phytonutrients, aka phytochemicals, are natural compounds found in plants that benefit human health. Many phytochemicals have intrinsic antioxidant properties (which, as we know, support whole-body health and longevity) but many also promote other areas of health—such as immune resilience, hormone balance, and how well your brain functions.

As with adaptogens, some phytonutrients act as nootropics by stimulating the central nervous system and optimizing cognitive performance.

For example, L-theanine is a phytochemical found in green tea that’s both a nootropic and an adaptogen, thanks to its ability to generate a relaxed, focused mental state. Antioxidant powerhouse resveratrol is a polyphenol with anti-inflammatory properties found in a variety of foods (e.g., grapes, blueberries, cranberries, peanuts, pistachios, and even chocolate) that promotes brain flood flow and cognitive task performance.* As it turns out, L-theanine and resveratrol are also found in certain nootropic supplements, too.

And, of course, there’s ever-energizing caffeine, which can be found in chocolate, tea, and coffee and is known for its ability to enhance mental performance (i.e., focus, attention, executive function skills, and more).

When it comes to caffeine in supplemental form, mbg's resident nutrition scientist Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN explains, "you'll want to look for the real stuff (i.e., not synthetic caffeine): Seek out caffeine sourced from plants, like whole coffee fruit, green coffee beans, tea, and guarana—and preferably in a sustained-release formula, so you reap the benefits minus the infamous caffeine crash."*