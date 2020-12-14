Mushrooms are not just for coating the forest floor, or those looking for a psychedelic experience. Throughout history, fungi have been cultivated for medicinal benefits too. Though more large-scale clinical trials are needed, ongoing research suggests that certain mushrooms may provide adjunct treatment for a number of conditions—most notably stress and inflammation.

This doesn't mean you should eat any ol' mushroom you find the next time you feel anxious or sniffly. Some varieties are bioaccumulators, meaning that they absorb and store the chemicals that surround them, so you need to be super careful with sourcing the right 'shroom. With that being said, here are a few mushroom varieties that show some promise for their calming, adaptogenic properties.