Adaptogens encompass a wide variety of different natural medicines from all corners of the globe that have a few things in common: They are safe and they have a balancing effect on something called the hypothalamic-pituitary-endocrine axis. This is the delicate dance between your brain and hormone system.

Your brain-adrenal (HPA) axis, brain-thyroid (HPT) and brain-gonadal axis (HPG) are needed to work in perfect harmony for a healthy mood, metabolism, energy, immune system, and sex drive. When your HP axis is unbalanced it leads to hormone problems like adrenal fatigue, thyroid problems, and libido issues. No fun. Ever.

This is where the equilibrating power of adaptogens comes in handy. While they all have a hormone-balancing quality to them they all have their own unique strengths as well. Like all the different colors of a rainbow or the superhero kids on Captain Planet, the inhabitants of the adaptogenic kingdom work brilliantly by themselves or synergistically with other complementary adaptogens. You can mix these into your morning coffee, make a caffeine-free tonic, or blend them into your daily smoothie.

Here, my friend, is your personal guide to find exactly which adaptogen is right for your current ailment. While this is what I would recommend to my patients, be sure to pay attention to how each feels for your individual body.