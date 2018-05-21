Holy Basil: Benefits For Your Mood, Mind & Body

Holy basil is a plant native to India, where it has been cultivated for nearly 2,000 years. Healers call it tulsi, the Queen of Herbs, the "Incomparable One," and it is prominent in ayurveda and Hinduism for its various therapeutic applications. Its reputation makes it one of the most prized healing plants in the Orient. Healers from past and present have used the leaf, stem, flower, root, and seeds of holy basil, Latin name Ocimum tenuiflorum or Ocimum sanctum, commonly called tulsi in therapeutic tradition.

In India, the holy basil plant is sacred and holy, often used in religious ceremonies and for energetic protection. The plant’s presence in the home is thought to stave off disease and repel insects and foreign smells.

When I was suffering from chronic adrenal burnout and an underactive thyroid imbalance, holy basil, along with ashwagandha and shilajit, has been one of the herbs that helped restore balance in my body, cleared my skin, helped me feel energized, cleared brain fog, and helped me regain my strength.

Here's how holy basil might help to relieve symptoms of adrenal fatigue and thyroid imbalance.