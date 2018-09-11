We all have our morning routines. Part autopilot, part ritual, what we do each morning helps us get ready for what the day brings. For some, it all starts with a staggering zombie walk to make coffee (I include myself in this category). But for others who are seeking an alternative to caffeine to jump-start the morning, there are many natural energy-boosting options.

Don't get me wrong, caffeine has benefits. A Johns Hopkins study found caffeine helped enhance memory, and Harvard researchers saw that four to five cups of coffee each day reduced the risk of Parkinson's. But remember, caffeine's impact is different from person to person and is even affected by genetics (looking at you, CYP1A2!). The healthiest thing for you is the thing that works best for your body.

If you do want to forgo caffeine or just cut down on your consumption, try one of these caffeine alternatives for natural, healthy energy: