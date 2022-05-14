This Revered Ancient Herb Promotes Energy, Skin Health & Even Sexual Arousal*

Ginseng has been used in Eastern medicine tradition for centuries, and with good reason—the plant has a lot of intrinsic benefits.

Ginseng—specifically, Panax ginseng, aka red, Asian, or Korean ginseng—"is an important and commonly used herb in traditional Chinese medicine,” says Grant Chu, M.D., M.S., an assistant clinical professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and associate director of education at the Center for East-West Medicine.