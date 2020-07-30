NAD+: A Complete Guide To This Longevity-Boosting Coenzyme

Knowing this, we want to try to keep NAD+ levels in a healthy place, especially since we know that they decline naturally as we age. But here's the catch, taking an NAD+ supplement might not actually be the best way increase NAD+ levels in the body. This is because NAD+ is a large molecule11 , so in order for NAD+ to enter your cells and get to work, your body has to take it apart, transport it piece-by-piece into the cell, and then put it back together again. But if NAD+ is not a nutrient present in food or practical to take by supplement, then why are we even talking about it? Turns out, there are a couple of indirect ways to increase your NAD+ levels, which may have positive results for your health: