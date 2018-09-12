Resveratrol Basics: What You Need To Know About This Powerful Antioxidant

In general, it's always a good idea to discuss the risks and benefits of taking any supplement, especially in this setting, with your physician. As with any other medication or supplement, it is also important to consider what interactions might occur. Resveratrol can decrease platelet clumping, so if you're taking an antiplatelet drug or blood thinner, you should definitely consult your doctor. It can also influence how certain drugs you might be taking are metabolized; this is important because certain drugs might be found in increased levels or decreased levels in your bloodstream as an effect of this, and it could influence how effective that medication may be for you. As with any other drug or supplement, it is important to make sure there are no specific interactions that could be pertinent to your health.

All in all, though, resveratrol is a superpower when it comes to plant-based compounds. There aren't too many serious contraindications or severe side effects, and there is an enormous body of literature that suggests numerous health benefits. If you are nervous about taking a supplement, then it may be safer for you to include more of the foods that contain this substance in your diet. Without a doubt, food is one of the most powerful medicines we have access to, and resveratrol is a clear example of why this is true.