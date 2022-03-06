The Underrated Tea Experts Recommend For Better Digestion, Focus & Sleep

Peppermint tea has a lot going for it, but that doesn’t mean it’s a good choice for everyone. While most people can safely sip peppermint tea, there are some groups that should avoid it.

If you have gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), talk to your doctor before adding peppermint tea to your routine. Because peppermint tea relaxes the muscles, it can affect the muscle connecting your esophagus to your stomach, which can make acid reflux worse. You should also use caution if you have a bile duct, gallbladder, and/or liver disorder, hiatal hernia, or kidney stones.

Pregnant or breastfeeding people should avoid peppermint tea in large amounts. If you’re pregnant, breastfeeding, or trying to get pregnant, chat with your doctor before making the beverage part of your routine.

Peppermint can also interact with certain medications, so double check labels and talk to your doctor or pharmacist before sipping.