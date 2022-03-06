The Underrated Tea Experts Recommend For Better Digestion, Focus & Sleep

While peppermint has become synonymous with breath-freshening, this ancient herb has a long history of medicinal use. It dates all the way back to ancient Egypt (Cool fact: there's evidence that dried peppermint leaves were found in tombs inside the pyramids), when it was used for everything from combating headaches to improving digestion. Some even called peppermint one of the most versatile herbs in the world, a title it shares with lavender.