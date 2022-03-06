 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Functional Food
All The Benefits Of Peppermint Tea: Better Digestion, Focus & More
|
Medically Reviewed All The Benefits Of Peppermint Tea: Better Digestion, Focus & More

All The Benefits Of Peppermint Tea: Better Digestion, Focus & More

Lindsay Boyers
Certified holistic nutrition consultant By Lindsay Boyers
Certified holistic nutrition consultant
Lindsay Boyers is a nutrition consultant specializing in elimination diets, gut health, and food sensitivities. Lindsay earned a degree in food & nutrition from Framingham State University, and she holds a Certificate in Holistic Nutrition Consulting from the American College of Healthcare Sciences.
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Medical review by Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
Physician
Dr. Bindiya Gandhi is an American Board Family Medicine–certified physician who completed her family medicine training at Georgia Regents University/Medical College of Georgia.
The Underrated Tea Experts Recommend For Better Digestion, Focus & Sleep

Image by porosolka / iStock

March 6, 2022 — 11:04 AM

Peppermint tea is more than just a palate-cleansing nightcap. While it certainly leaves you feeling minty fresh, the herb also has some serious health benefits. Here’s why you should consider adding it to your well-being routine.

What to know about peppermint

Peppermint, more officially called Mentha piperita, is a natural hybrid of spearmint and watermint. It gets its minty taste and signature cooling properties from menthol, but its leaves also contain menthone and limonene, two other essential oils. 

Functional Nutrition Training

A cutting-edge nutrition deep dive taught by the world’s foremost health & wellness experts.

headshots of mbg functional nutrition training faculty

While peppermint has become synonymous with breath-freshening, this ancient herb has a long history of medicinal use. It dates all the way back to ancient Egypt (Cool fact: there’s evidence that dried peppermint leaves were found in tombs inside the pyramids) when it was used for everything from combating headaches to improving digestion. Some even called peppermint one of the most versatile herbs in the world, a title it shares with lavender

Peppermint tea is made from steeping fresh or dried peppermint leaves in hot water. As the leaves sit in the water, the essential oils are released and you get to reap the benefits as you sip it.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Benefits of peppermint tea

Before jumping into the benefits of peppermint tea, it’s worth noting that most available research features peppermint oil, specifically. While peppermint tea does contain peppermint oil, capsules and essential oils typically have more concentrated doses. That being said, there’s lots of anecdotal evidence and logical conclusions that can be applied to peppermint tea based on the research and expert insights.

1. Helps with digestion

Digestion support is one of the most talked about (and sought after) benefits of peppermint tea. "Mint seems to relax the digestive system, promoting overall digestion," registered dietitian Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN, says.” Peppermint tea may also help soothe an upset stomach, reduce nausea, and ease bloating following a too-large meal.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

2. May improve focus and memory

In one small study published in a 2008 issue of the International Journal of Neuroscience, researchers worked with 144 volunteers to see how peppermint and another essential oil, ylang-ylang, affected their focus and memory. After a series of cognitive tests, the researchers reported that just sniffing peppermint essential oil—the main ingredient in peppermint tea—increased alertness, enhanced memory, and improved processing speed, or the time it took for the volunteers to make sense of new information they were given. 

3. Eases headaches

Peppermint acts as a muscle relaxer and a pain reliever—two properties that can ease headaches and migraines. "Peppermint oil can help migraines, muscle tension, cold symptoms and coughs, and more," says Taz Bhatia, M.D., integrative medicine physician and mbg Collective member. "The leaves contain menthol and the oils can have many vitamins and nutrients including magnesium, potassium, and vitamins A and C."

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

4. May improve sleep

Because peppermint acts as a muscle relaxer, it may also help ease tension before bed and improve your sleep. There’s still a need for more research, but just the act of sipping tea reduces stress and helps you relax, and since peppermint tea is naturally caffeine-free, it’s a good pre-bedtime choice.

5. Fights off free radicals

Peppermint has strong antioxidant properties and can help stave off free radicals—unstable molecules that contribute to aging, illness and chronic diseases. While not as antioxidant-rich as black and green teas, peppermint tea has one of the highest antioxidant activities when compared to other herbal teas.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

6. Helps you breathe easier

If you’re sick or experiencing chronic congestion, sipping (and smelling) peppermint tea may help. “Peppermint leaves naturally contain menthol, which clears the sinuses and opens up your nasal passages,” says functional and integrative medicine practitioner Will Cole, IFMCP, DNM, D.C. “It can also help soothe any nausea you may be experiencing.” 

7. Makes your skin glow

Peppermint is anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, and anti-bacterial, and it has some pretty serious cooling properties. Because of this, it can contribute to glowing skin by soothing redness and calming acne. Sipping on tea may not get the job done, but you can apply tea bags directly to your face or put it into a spray bottle and spritz when needed. (Just make sure to avoid your eyes).

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Who should sip and who should avoid

Peppermint tea has a lot going for it, but that doesn’t mean it’s a good choice for everyone. While most people can safely sip peppermint tea, there are some groups that should avoid it.  

If you have gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), talk to your doctor before adding peppermint tea to your routine. Because peppermint tea relaxes the muscles, it can affect the muscle connecting your esophagus to your stomach, which can make acid reflux worse. You should also use caution if you have a bile duct, gallbladder, and/or liver disorder, hiatal hernia, or kidney stones. 

Pregnant or breastfeeding people should avoid peppermint tea in large amounts. If you’re pregnant, breastfeeding, or trying to get pregnant, chat with your doctor before making the beverage part of your routine.

Peppermint can also interact with certain medications, so double check labels and talk to your doctor or pharmacist before sipping.

How to make homemade peppermint tea

There’s no shortage of commercially prepared peppermint tea available, but it’s really easy to make your own if you want it to be as fresh as possible. Here’s what to do: 

  1. Gather a handful of mint leaves, either from the grocery store or your herb garden. About 20 leaves should do the trick. Crush and/or muddle them then set aside.
  2. Add two cups of filtered water to a tea kettle or pot and bring it to a boil.
  3. Reduce heat to low and then add the mint leaves. Steep for 10 to 15 minutes.
  4. Pour mixture through a tea strainer (or pour into a mug as-is, if you like to chew on the leaves) and transfer to your favorite tea-sipping mug.

The bottom line 

Peppermint tea is well-known for promoting healthy digestion, but the ancient herb may also ease tension headaches and migraines, improve sleep, and clear your sinuses to help you breathe better. While most people can tolerate peppermint tea without any issues, if you have an underlying medical issue or you’re taking medication, you should discuss the dietary change with your doctor to get the “all clear” first.

Lindsay Boyers
Lindsay Boyers Certified holistic nutrition consultant
Lindsay Boyers is a holistic nutritionist specializing in gut health, mood disorders, and functional nutrition. Lindsay earned a degree in food & nutrition from Framingham State...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Is Green Juice Actually Good For You? Experts Weigh In On The Great Debate

Lindsay Boyers
Is Green Juice Actually Good For You? Experts Weigh In On The Great Debate
Functional Food

A Neuroscientist Says Eating *This* Can Help With The Afternoon Slump

Hannah Frye
A Neuroscientist Says Eating *This* Can Help With The Afternoon Slump
Integrative Health

5 Nutrients That Promote Optimal Heart Health (Some May Shock You)

Morgan Chamberlain
5 Nutrients That Promote Optimal Heart Health (Some May Shock You)
Integrative Health

Traveling May Not Be As Bad For Sleep As We Thought, According To New Research

Sarah Regan
Traveling May Not Be As Bad For Sleep As We Thought, According To New Research
Integrative Health

I'm A Health Coach & This Is The Sleep Supplement I Can't Stop Recommending

Federica Muggenburg, NHC, AADP
I'm A Health Coach & This Is The Sleep Supplement I Can't Stop Recommending
Integrative Health

5 Myths We’ve Busted On Omega-3s (Even We Were Surprised!)

Morgan Chamberlain
5 Myths We’ve Busted On Omega-3s (Even We Were Surprised!)
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

The One Thing You May Not Have Tried To Boost A Low Sex Drive

Abby Moore
The One Thing You May Not Have Tried To Boost A Low Sex Drive
Integrative Health

Is This Supplement The Secret To A Stronger Pelvic Floor?

Jamie Schneider
Is This Supplement The Secret To A Stronger Pelvic Floor?
Integrative Health

When It Comes To Supporting Brain Health, These Vitamins Are Nonnegotiable

Morgan Chamberlain
When It Comes To Supporting Brain Health, These Vitamins Are Nonnegotiable
Spirituality

This Could Be A Week Of Major Breakthroughs, Astrologers Predict

The AstroTwins
This Could Be A Week Of Major Breakthroughs, Astrologers Predict
Beauty

This Easy Trick Will Help You Defeat Cakey Makeup, Once & For All

Jamie Schneider
This Easy Trick Will Help You Defeat Cakey Makeup, Once & For All
Routines

This Simple Yoga Pose Strengthens & Stretches Your Body, For Better Posture

Sarah Regan
This Simple Yoga Pose Strengthens & Stretches Your Body, For Better Posture
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/peppermint-tea-benefits

Your article and new folder have been saved!