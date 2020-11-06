Stomach Upset? 5 Soothing Teas To Sip That'll Ease Nausea & Discomfort

Ginger has commonly been used to soothe stomach discomfort, including nausea. Along with anti-inflammatory properties, integrative dietitian Ali Miller, R.D., L.D., CDE, previously told mbg ginger contains both "antiemetic and carminative functions, which aid in the breakdown of gas and support bowel movements." A 2016 study says those properties, among others, can help reduce feelings of nausea throughout pregnancy and chemotherapy.

So, yes, there's a reason you used to crave ginger ale when you were sick, but registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, says the sugary soda can actually mess with blood sugar levels and increase stomach discomfort. (In other words, stick with the tea.)