Stomach Upset? 5 Soothing Teas To Sip That'll Ease Nausea & Discomfort

5 Teas To Relieve Nausea & An Upset Stomach Quickly
Upset and nauseated stomachs could be a side effect of stress, pregnancy, motion sickness, or another physical illness. Whatever the cause, getting them to go away as quickly as possible is usually the immediate reaction (well, after moaning and groaning, that is). If you're hoping to soothe the symptoms with a natural remedy, tea may be able to help.
What causes an upset stomach?
"Nausea is a commonly encountered symptom with a broad list of possible causes," a Therapeutic Advances in Gastroenterology study says. "It has been defined as an 'unpleasant painless subjective feeling that one will imminently vomit.'" According to the study, a few of those possible causes include:
- Medication
- Chemotherapy
- Gastrointestinal disorders
- Migraines
- Anxiety
- Depression
- Motion sickness
- Morning sickness/pregnancy
- Thyroid disorders
There are several more, and anyone who's unsure what might be triggering their nausea should seek a physician or a gastroenterologist for answers. If the symptoms are mild and not concerning, simply brewing a warm cup of tea could help.
5 best teas for an upset stomach:
1. Ginger tea
Ginger has commonly been used to soothe stomach discomfort, including nausea. Along with anti-inflammatory properties, integrative dietitian Ali Miller, R.D., L.D., CDE, previously told mbg ginger contains both "antiemetic and carminative functions, which aid in the breakdown of gas and support bowel movements." A 2016 study says those properties, among others, can help reduce feelings of nausea throughout pregnancy and chemotherapy.
So, yes, there's a reason you used to crave ginger ale when you were sick, but registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, says the sugary soda can actually mess with blood sugar levels and increase stomach discomfort. (In other words, stick with the tea.)
2. Peppermint tea
Peppermint oil has also been shown in some studies to reduce abdominal pain, gas, and diarrhea in patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). While the study doesn't look at peppermint tea, the researchers acknowledge that peppermint tea contains the mint essential oil and has no known adverse effects.
Additionally, "Mint seems to relax the digestive system, promoting overall digestion," registered dietitian Isabel Smith, R.D., CDN, previously said. All of these gastrointestinal benefits can help ease feelings of nausea and stomach discomfort.
3. Chamomile tea
Most people turn to chamomile tea when they need help falling asleep, but the advantages go beyond bedtime. One study states, "Chamomile has been valued as a digestive relaxant and has been used to treat various gastrointestinal disturbances including flatulence, indigestion, diarrhea, anorexia, motion sickness, nausea, and vomiting."
4. Fennel tea
Similar to peppermint and chamomile, Smith once said, "Fennel eases the muscle of the digestive tract." This makes fennel tea useful for reducing bloat but also nausea. In fact, one randomized control trial found fennel tea can help reduce the intensity of nausea during menstruation.
5. Licorice tea
"Licorice root is widely used as a sweetener in many foods and beverages, but despite its pleasant taste, it also offers some health benefits," says Ayurvedic expert and mbg class teacher Sahara Rose. One of those benefits, according to research, is the ability to reduce symptoms of functional dyspepsia (aka recurring indigestion).
Other home remedies for nausea.
If you're not in the mood for tea, or you just finished your last cup, try one of these expert-approved natural ways to reduce nausea at home:
The bottom line.
If you're feeling unexpectedly nauseated or sick to the stomach, brewing a pot of one of these five teas may ease the symptoms. If the discomfort persists or becomes more painful, reach out to your doc as it may be a sign of something more serious.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.