You’re riding in the back of the car, or maybe on a boat, and the familiar feeling starts to creep on you: nausea (ugh). Once that feeling hits, it’s really difficult to enjoy the ride, let alone where you might be traveling to.

If you're privy to that grueling nausea that comes with motion sickness, maybe you always opt to sit in the front seat, just in case a bout of nausea or wooziness hits. Perhaps if your partner surprises you with a sunset boat cruise, your first thought isn't to celebrate, but rather to pray that you packed an anti-nausea remedy in your travel bag.

Sound familiar? Fear not—luckily, a little preemptive acupressure can go a long way in helping to prevent or mitigate motion sickness.

Acupressure is a similar treatment to acupuncture, in that it is based in Chinese medicine and follows the road map of energy channels on your body; but rather than using needles, you massage specific points. It's praised for multiple reasons—our favorite being that it's a super-accessible, do-anywhere, anytime tool to have in your back pocket. There are very low to no side-effects, and you are empowered to help yourself! What more could a car sick passenger want?

Try these pressure points before and during when you may be feeling an onset of motion sickness. The power to feel better is literally at your fingertips.