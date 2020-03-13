Like Large Intestine 4, this is another master point, recommended to press for daily health boosting. It is best known as a detoxification point, as it is connected to your liver. According to Chinese medicine, your liver is responsible for the smooth flow of your energy (chi), blood, and emotions. If you are feeling stuck, stimulating your liver points can help get your energy moving upward and outward. Find it on the top of your foot, in the webbing between your big toe and second toe.