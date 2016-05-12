Contributing writers

Kaita Mrazek, RYT-200 & Bonnie Crotzer, RYT-200 are yoga instructors, fascial stretch therapy experts, and co-founders of Ghost Flower Activewear, a clothing brand inspired by Chinese medicine.

Kaita is a certified Fascial Stretch Therapy practitioner, PMA Certified Pilates Teacher, and has gone through the BASI Pilates Comprehensive Teacher Training and E-RYT 200 Hour Raja Yoga Teacher Training. Her research has been published in Frontiers, and she has been featured in the New York Times. She currently instructs clients in the form of private sessions and classes inspired by Pilates, Yoga, FST, and the Ghost Flower practice.



Bonnie is a professional ballet dancer, a soloist at State Street Ballet (among others) for over 10 years, a former Elite trainer at the Genius of Flexibility and is now a resistance stretching trainer, as well as a yoga instructor at Sky Ting in NYC. She studied at the University of California and also under Bob Cooley, who taught her how to manipulate fascia and scar tissue. She received her yoga teacher training at the White Lotus Foundation.